A man posted a TikTok video giving props to Ondini High School matric student Simlindile Khumalo

Khumalo was celebrated as a National Senior Certificate top achiever in KwaZulu-Natal and was honoured by the Department of Basic Education

Netizens were happy for his incredible academic achievements and praised him and his journey

Mzansi celebrated the incredible achievement Simlindile Khumalo earned in his matric results. Source: TikTok/@sanelewhite0

The matriculant was the top achiever from Ulundi in KwaZulu-Natal and represented his school at the NCS top achiever ceremony presented by Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga.

A time to celebrate

The TikTok video was posted by user @sanelewhite0, who praised Khumalo's stellar marks in critical subjects such as 100% for mathematics, 97% for physical science, 99% in accounting, and 96% for life science.

Khumalo said he plans to study medicine at the University of Cape Town.

Mzansi is proud

Netizens flooded the comments with shock and awe at Khumalo's incredible achievement and showered him with praise and good luck on his journey.

Kgeta wrote:

"Can UCT give his Medicine Qualification already? Well done Mzilikazi."

His results floored Bongani:

"Some kids are really smart!! "

Buhle was impressed:

"Kids are becoming more intelligent; they must introduce more subjects to the system."

Sancho thought he was exceptional:

"Nah, give him his Ph.D. right now; save him from this Varsity nonsense."

Vuyo believed he should get more support:

"Government must send him abroad to study."

Likopo wished him well:

"Congratulations and all the best going forward, Doctor!"

Trey wrote:

"Your parents must be super proud. Well done, young man."

Sbo was excited about his future:

"Well done, young man. I can't wait to see you blossom."

Nzube saw bright things in his future:

"Imagine how successful he'd become if he started his business."

Teboho wrote:

"Wish you all the best in your journey of studying."

Precious was proud of him:

"Wow, keep it up, boy. The sky is the limit. SA is so proud of you. God bless you more."

Meet Melissa Muller, South Africa’s Top Achiever

In another Briefly News article, Melissa Muller, Rhenish Girls' High School 2023 matric student, bagged the number one spot in SA public school matric results.

The young woman will use her intellect to get a degree in Mechatronics Engineering. She hopes to use her degree to help those less fortunate in Mzansi by engineering medical equipment.

