Melissa Muller, Rhenish Girls' High School 2023 matric student, bags number one spot in SA public school matric results

The young woman will be using her intellect to get a degree in Mechatronics Engineering

She hopes to use her degree to help those less fortunate in Mzansi by engineering medical equipment

Melissa Muller is the number one performer out of the public schools in South Africa, and her future is radiating greatness. Her story is inspiring young women out there to reach for the stars.

Melissa Muller, Rhenish Girls’ High School 2023 matric, bags the number one spot in SA public school matric results. Image: @JacaNews

Source: Getty Images

Some say the future is female, and Melissa proves that that might be true. In SA, seeing a woman in any top position is inspiring, and this young lady has wowed the nation.

Melissa bags the number one spot in matric results

With an impressive seven distinctions and an overall average of 97.6%, Melissa, a Rhenish Girls' High School student in Stellenbosch, has been recognised as the top matric pupil for 2023 in SA. She ranked number one out of 717,377 students who wrote the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams last year.

Excited about her accomplishments, the talented student, who excels in mathematics and physics, shared with The Citizen that she intends to pursue mechatronics engineering at the University of Stellenbosch this year.

“I’ve always been inclined to maths and physics but couldn’t decide whether to study medicine or engineering. I found the perfect loophole in biomedical engineering,” the bright young woman shared.

Melissa hopes to use her profession to help those less fortunate by one day engineering "medical devices for people in the poorer areas of our country".

