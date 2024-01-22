Springbok captain Siya Kolisi congratulates Dricus du Plessis on his big UFC title win

Siya knows what it means to bring a world title home and was overflowing with pride

Fellow Mzansi fans took to the comments to share what a monumental moment it was

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi took to social media to congratulate Dricus du Plessis on his huge UFC title win that happened over the weekend.

Siya Kolisi, like the rest of Mzansi, is so proud of Dricus Du Plessis. Image: Siya Kolisi

Source: Instagram

South African athletes are bringing world titles home and as a country we could not be more proud.

Siya Kolisi congratulates Dricus du Plessis

Taking to social media, Siya shared a picture of him and Dricus along with a pride-filled congratulations on his major UFC win.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Take a look:

Dricus du Plessis becomes middleweight champion of the world

In case you missed it, Dricus became the new UFC middleweight champion with a split-decision win over Sean Strickland in the main event of UFC 297. It was a huge win for the MAA fighter, and the people of SA could not be more proud.

Mzansi shows love to Siya and Dricus

People loved seeing these two champions together. Siya and Dricus have both brought world titles back to home soil, and Mzansi couldn’t be more proud.

Read some of the comments:

allenn_ndlovu clapped:

“Well done Dricus ✔️ Mr president can we have Duplessis holiday please ”

badmanmason41 had jokes:

“By one point! It’s a South African thing”

chef_chowciao laughed:

“I knew he would give him a good moer ”

nala_africa_safaris said:

“So proud of our country! The two of you are outstanding ambassadors ”

UFC Champion Dricus Du Plessis’s historic win celebrated by Desmond Koolen

Briefly News reported that Dricus Du Plessis made waves in the fighting world. The new champion was in a nail-biting fight against Sean Strickland.

Dricus Du Plessis inspired Desmond Koolen, who went viral for praising the Springboks. Online users joined him in congratulating the new UFC champion.

In a video by @actually_its_adele, a kid known as Desmond showed people that the UFC champion was getting lots of love from South Africa. In the video, he said SA was proud of him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News