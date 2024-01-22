Following his triumphant UFC Middleweight victory against Sean Strickland, South Africa's own Dricus du Plessis took to Instagram to show off his championship belt

The champion's post shows him enjoying a well-deserved beer and a hearty breakfast, with his title belt sharing the table with him

Mzansi flooded the comments with congratulations and pride in Dricus and his historic win

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis posted a photo of himself with his middleweight title belt following his historic win. Source: Instagram/@dricusduplessis

Dricus du Plessis took on defending champion Sean Strickland in the main event at UFC 297 hosted at the Scotiabank Arena in Ontario, Canada.

The fighter clinched the middleweight title in a nailbiter that ended in a split decision among the judges, who crowned him the new champion on 21 January.

Making us proud

The following day, Du Plessis posted a photo of himself on Instagram sharing breakfast and an ice-cold beer with his new title, with the caption:

"History has been made. This is Africa, we fear nothing and certainly no one!! Thank you South Africa, it’s an honour representing our beautiful nation."

Our champion

The comments section under the post was filled with netizens brimming with pride over his historic win.

Rap superstar Cassper Nyovest shared this message:

"So inspiring!!!! What a great story !!! Keep going, bro!!!"

Peach van Pletzen was inspired:

"Breakfast of champions! Well deserved, King!"

Will Ridge was proud:

"You've made us so proud, my man!!!! Huge congrats and enjoy!!!!"

Kevin Walters shared his excitement:

"Well done, Dricus ! I have never cheered like I did when he said 'and new'!"

Ciro was thankful:

"You made me cry! Well done, you deserve every success. Thank you for making a nation proud."

Sinan toasted the new champion:

"Ladies and gentlemen, what a spectacular victory on Sunday, January 21, 2024! Congratulations to Mr. D Du Plessis for claiming the World UFC Belt Championship, a proud moment for South Africa. This triumph showcases that with determination, hard work, and a commitment to change habits, anything is possible. The formula for success is here."

Atish Kara wrote:

"Congrats, Dricus! Absolutely beaming to be South African right now."

