Dricus du Plessis celebrated his UFC middleweight victory with his loved ones right after the intense fight

The world champion had a touching moment with his parents and passed the championship belt to his dad

Netizens are flooding social media with messages of congratulations, and thanking Dricus for putting South Africa on the map

Dricus du Plessis celebrated winning the UFC middleweight championship with his parents. Image: @espnmma/TikTok and @CityTshwane/Twitter

The newly crowned UFC middleweight champion, Dricus du Plessis, was captured sharing a touching moment with his parents after his historic win.

Dricus' parents filled with pride

The TikTok viral video posted by @espnmma shows the champ handing his shiny belt to his dad, who proudly wears it on his shoulder for a celebratory photo.

Dricus' mom can also be heard softly expressing her immense pride in her son.

Dricus du Plessis vs Sean Strickland

The win came after a tough UFC 297 battle, where Dricus faced off against US MMA fighter Sean Strickland at Scotiabank Arena.

The fight had fans on the edge of their seats, resulting in Dricus making history as the first South African UFC middleweight champion.

Watch the video below:

TikTokkers cheers and congratulate Dricus

South Africans joined the celebrations virtually by flooding the comments with messages of congratulations. They praised Dricus for achieving this milestone and flying the country's flag high.

@Maryke mentioned:

"The fact that he says papa."

@thatgalnelz041ec wrote:

"When he said papa. I teared up."

@mduduzi ngwenya stated:

"'Papa vat hier' it's those moments that count.♥️ "

@bounty commented:

"The amount of respect the champ have for his parents he gives his belt for the only man that will beat him in a fight, Papa bear. "

@user9415854787672 said:

"Baie geluk Dricus. There will always be sour grapes but, don't worry about them. Well deserved win brother."

@missrachel121 posted:

"Aah! The proudest parents ever! Well done boytjie."

@thesupa450 added:

"Team SA won the mighty USA team. Well done Dricus. The whole of Africa is proud of you. Being so humble to celebrate with your parents."

@PBritton79 noted:

"Awe Dricus. South Africa is making history this year. THIS IS OUR YEAR. It started with the Rigby World Cup. No stopping us. "

Du Plessis becomes 1st SA to win UFC title

In a related article, Briefly News reported that in a groundbreaking moment for South African sports, Dricus du Plessis etched his name in UFC history as the country's first-ever champion.

The electrifying main event at UFC 297 was a bloody back-and-forth clash with Sean Strickland that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

