A gentleman in Cape Town took to social media to showcase how he survives in the mother city, and people had mixed reactions.

Man shows off dinner for a family that costs less than R50

One gent dished out an impressive plug for Mzansi netizens in a TikTok video, which is making rounds online. The guy who goes by the social media handle @bigvicenergy369 showed off his dinner meals for a family that cost less than R50.

@bigvicenergy369 unveiled cheese which he purchased for R8.10, white bread for R7.49, chicken strips that cost R23.28, white rice valued at R13.68 and vegetables for R9.36. The man said in his video that how he can afford his life while living in Cape Town.

The footage captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

While taking to his caption, he said:

"Imagine buying food for a whole household in Cyril's Economy. I’m blessed, shame."

Watch the clip below:

SA peeps crack jokes in the comments

The economic state in South Africa is challenging for many, and online users took the opportunity to poke fun at themselves as the man's content amused them.

Kamvaaaaaa cracked a joke, saying:

"Just had two boiled eggs and called it a day as long as I can see Table Mountain from my window."

Miss_T_Zulu said:

"That bread…is not make sure."

Langutela Leswinene Marylene wrote:

"I'm taking tips."

Vannav inquired:

"So you are eating expired & cheap food just to stay afloat in Cape Town."

Bones expressed:

"Cape Town is the land of the poor...two-bedroom rent for R14000 aai never shem slavery nine nine."

User simply said:

"Haibo."

