One about Oscar Mbo is that he is always dressed on point and leaves a fashion statement wherever he goes

The House Music DJ and producer was spotted dressed in a luxurious T-shirt which is worth R15K

The Yes God hitmaker shared pictures of himself wearing an Amiri T-shirt during one of his gigs on Instagram

Oscar Mbo was dressed in a T-shirt worth R15K. Image: @oscarmbo

Once again, South African music producer and DJ Oscar Mbo has made headlines on social media with his recent fashion statement.

Oscar Mbo dressed in Amiri T-shirt worth R15K

The South African DJ and fashionista Oscar Mbo became the talk of the town quite often earlier on after his sabotaging drama with Makhadzi at the Bloemfontein Macufe Festival this past weekend.

The Yes God hitmaker was recently spotted wearing a very expensive T-shirt at one of his gigs. The star posted several pictures of himself wearing a luxurious Amiri T-shirt worth R15K on his Instagram page.

Who is the owner of Amiri

Mike Amiri launched his fashion brand, AMIRI, in 2014, which is stocked in over 160 high-end retailers around the globe, including Bergdorf Goodman in New York, Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills, Galeries Lafayette in Paris, Selfridges & Harrods in London, Harvey Nichols in Dubai, and Lane Crawford in Hong Kong and China.

Mike Amiri started in fashion by creating bespoke pieces for musicians like Axl Rose and Steven Tyler. After much success in Los Angeles, he began working with stylists and fashion brands to capture a sense of authentic West Coast rock 'n' roll.

Oscar Mbo's latest picture convinces Mzansi that he is bleaching

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Oscar Mbo's latest picture left fans with more questions than answers about his skincare routine. Per the fans, the star's skin had gone a few shades lighter.

Oscar Mbo is being roasted for his skin on social media. The hitmaker had Mzansi buzzing after reports that he had gotten lighter due to skin bleaching.

