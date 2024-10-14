Royal AM: Shauwn Mkhize Loses in Court, to Pay Serbian Football Player Samir Nurkovic R12M
- The South African socialite and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize has lost her battle in court
- Royal AM’s appeal to have the FIFA ban overturned has been dismissed, and Mkhize has to pay Samir Nurkovic R12 million
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Shauwn Mkhize's case
Yoh! Shauwn Mkhize has lost a battle and is now forced to give back what belongs to Caeser.
Shauwn Mkhize to pay Samir Nurkovic R12M
Social media has been buzzing as the South African socialite and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize has again made headlines regarding her financial and debt woes.
Recently, a Senior Sports Journalist, Mazola Molefe, shared on his Twitter (X) page that Mkhize has lost her battle in court and that the Royal AM's appeal to have the FIFA ban overturned has been dismissed. This resulted in her being forced to pay the Serbian football player Samir Nurkovic R12 million.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at Briefly.co.za Tomorrow
Molefe wrote:
"Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Royal AM’s appeal to overturn the FIFA ban. They have to pay Samir Nurkovic R12 million - no way out."
See the post below:
Netizens react to Mkhize's court lose
Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Shauwn Mkhize losing the battle in court. Here's what they had to say:
@Lord_GT15 commented:
"Spending money to avoid paying money is something I'm not rich enough to understand."
@PuleZtro wrote:
"Their legal team misled them with wrong legal advice."
@ThembaHobe2 responded:
"I knew from day one that Royal AM would be a disaster. This person had been getting away with so much until she faced FIFA."
@FransSekonya replied:
"She thought football is Gucci designer clothes.....we love Mamkhize but the way she decided to run her team was just poor management."
@logic_mufc tweeted:
"She needs to have a payment agreement with Nurkovic to pay in installments."
@NdlelantlePiny2 wrote:
"Mamkhize will definitely sell this club - read my lips."
Danny Jordaan blamed for Banyana Banyana's demise
In another Briefly News story, SAFA President Danny Jordaan was out on full blast for allegedly sabotaging the female national football team.
A series of accusations was directed at Jordaan, but players were put in the doghouse for voicing complaints and the underpayment of Banyana Banyana players.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za