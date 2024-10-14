The South African socialite and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize has lost her battle in court

Royal AM’s appeal to have the FIFA ban overturned has been dismissed, and Mkhize has to pay Samir Nurkovic R12 million

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Shauwn Mkhize's case

Shauwn Mkhize lost her battle in court. Image: @kwamammkhize

Yoh! Shauwn Mkhize has lost a battle and is now forced to give back what belongs to Caeser.

Shauwn Mkhize to pay Samir Nurkovic R12M

Social media has been buzzing as the South African socialite and reality TV star Shauwn Mkhize has again made headlines regarding her financial and debt woes.

Recently, a Senior Sports Journalist, Mazola Molefe, shared on his Twitter (X) page that Mkhize has lost her battle in court and that the Royal AM's appeal to have the FIFA ban overturned has been dismissed. This resulted in her being forced to pay the Serbian football player Samir Nurkovic R12 million.

Molefe wrote:

"Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Royal AM’s appeal to overturn the FIFA ban. They have to pay Samir Nurkovic R12 million - no way out."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Mkhize's court lose

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Shauwn Mkhize losing the battle in court. Here's what they had to say:

@Lord_GT15 commented:

"Spending money to avoid paying money is something I'm not rich enough to understand."

@PuleZtro wrote:

"Their legal team misled them with wrong legal advice."

@ThembaHobe2 responded:

"I knew from day one that Royal AM would be a disaster. This person had been getting away with so much until she faced FIFA."

@FransSekonya replied:

"She thought football is Gucci designer clothes.....we love Mamkhize but the way she decided to run her team was just poor management."

@logic_mufc tweeted:

"She needs to have a payment agreement with Nurkovic to pay in installments."

@NdlelantlePiny2 wrote:

"Mamkhize will definitely sell this club - read my lips."

