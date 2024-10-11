Celebrity blogger Musa Khawula alleged that a young lady was impregnated by Amapiano singer Young Stunna

Khawula alleged that Young Stunna failed to take responsibility for the alleged pregnancy

South African netizens were stunned at how this information got out to the public through Musa

Controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula made some salty allegations against Amapiano superstar Young Stunna.

Musa Khawula claimed Young Stunna's girlfriend was pregnant. Image: @youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

Was Young Stunna going to be a father?

Taking to his famous X (Twitter) page, Musa Khawula said that Amapiano hitmaker Young Stunna impregnated a woman by the name of Laliya Mgweba.

In his tweet, Khawula alluded to Young Stunna's failure to take responsibility for the alleged pregnancy.

"Laliya Mgweba has successfully terminated her pregnancy after being neglected by Young Stunna, who was gonna be the father to their baby."

Look at his post here.

Mzansi reacts to news of Young Stunna

Reacting to the news, South African X users were startled by the allegations and even more puzzled by how this information reached the public through Musa Khawula.

@Mpendulo23 said:

"Best decision ever."

@Nonofo_Nuni shared:

"I hope she's okay wherever she is.. we know the society will judge her mara she did what's best for herself ❤️"

@visse_ss exclaimed:

"Musa always have umgosi for days🙆🙆"

@EpicSolaris stated:

"Her body her choice."

@MaDhlomo_ said:

"She did a real thing proper. Women choosing themselves."

@Turnt_Lotus shared:

"In a world filled with judgmental people, remember that you do what's best for you. Whether you're a single mom or you choose to terminate people will always have negative things to say."

@AlvanJenkins stated:

"Better than being a single mother and having to blame and cuss him and beg him to take care of his kids and not being able to move on and do things with your life. This is what I mean by women have a choice."

Throwback video of Young Stunna rapping

In a previous from Briefly News, Young Stunna was looking to break into the rap industry before he became a famous Amapiano artist.

A video of him remixing Emtee's song called Plug and he even had a whole music video for it, went viral.

