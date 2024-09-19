Njabs confronted Musa Khawula for sharing details of her ongoing Gender Based Violence case, calling it a violation of her privacy

Njaps expressed concern that Khawula's post put her life in danger, as it exposed sensitive information about the case

Social media users supported Njaps, with many urging her to sue Musa Khawula for his actions

Gagasi FM presenter Nonjabulo Zwane, known as Njabs, has slammed controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula for disclosing information about her GBV case.

Njabs has called out Musa Khawula for sharing details about her GBV case. Image: @njabszwane and @khawulamusa

Source: Instagram

Njabs confronts Musa Khawula

The Lift Off presenter Njabs has fallen victim to Musa Khawula's unfiltered posts. The popular blogger reportedly shared details about her ongoing Gender Based Violence case against an unidentified man.

The star took to social media and demanded that Musa Khawula take down his post because it was a gross violation of her privacy and a legal matter. She tweeted:

"Hi @Musa_Khawula, please delete your post about me. I have NOT chosen to speak about this case nor have I chosen you as my mouthpiece. This is a gross violation of my privacy, more especially since the matter is in a court of law!"

Musa Khawula puts Njaps' life in danger

In another post, Njabs said Musa Khawula's post put her life in danger from the perpetrator. She added:

"You, @Musa_Khawula, are actively putting me in harm's way for a couple of likes and RTs! This is my LIFE you're posting about so flippantly. You have no idea the danger you're putting me back in!!!"

Mzansi urges Njabs to sue Musa Khawula

Social media users empathised with the radio presenter. Many urged the star to sue Musa Khawula and stop interacting with the post.

@JustPrecious_dj said:

"Musa has no influence, guys; just read and move on."

@kagisolegotlo added:

"Sue him."

@Staar_time commented:

"Make him meet his ancestors, knce."

@LuPooe90777 noted:

"That boy doesn’t care 😭"

