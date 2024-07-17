South Africans are drawing comparisons between podcaster MacG and blogger Musa Khawula, slamming both for spreading unverified gossip about celebrities for clout and views

Fans argue that MacG's recent controversial statements on Podcast & Chill resemble Musa Khawula's tactics, impacting the reputations of those discussed

Many former fans express disappointment with MacG's shift from entertaining content to provocative commentary, highlighting concerns over the ethics and impact of his podcast

Social media users now believe podcaster MacG and controversial blogger Musa Khawula are on the same level. Many said the Podcast & Chill host spills tea about celebs for clout.

South Africans are saying MacG and Musa Khawula are in the same boat. Image: @macgunleashed and @joy_zelda

Fans compare MacG and Musa Khawula

MacG has been serving hot tea about celebrities on his podcast. The star caused a buzz with his statements about Sir Trill's nationality and also about Master KG being Nkosazana Daughter's baby daddy recently.

Social media users feel MacG should be put in the same category as Musa Khawula because they share juicy gossip about celebrities ( although it is mostly unverified). A user with the handle @Phislash wrote:

"How is is MacG different from Musa Khawula with all the things he says about people?"

Fans weigh in on MacG and Musa a Khawula's comparison

Social media users shared their thoughts on MacG's utterances lately and how they affect people's lives. Many concluded that he does it to get views on his page.

@Sibuzakes said:

"Not different at all he’s pushing numbers on people's reputation."

@sibubrown commented:

"I must be honest, I've been a chiller since the swimming pool days, but I've had to stop because sometimes Mac's generic and untested assertions about people are just distasteful. He just says things, and that feels weird, knowing the gravity of the Podcast."

@OOhnuh noted:

"I stopped after he moved to mashabela studios. Mouth diarrhoea."

@Breey14698684 said:

"Man, I also used to be a big chiller back in the day when the podcast was still coming up and Mac was broke, but since he started making money, he's gotten arrogant and says the most unpleasant things about people, which is not what I signed up for."

@theGoliath96 commented:

That guy is vile and will do anything for views. The problem is being perpetuated by his fan base who in my opinion, are just as vile as he is."

Musa Khawula arrested during murder trial

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula has reportedly been arrested. According to reports on social media, Khawula, who is going through a murder trial, was arrested for failing to appear in another court case.

It never rains, but it pours for controversial media personality Musa Khawula, who was reportedly arrested. Khawula became famous for trolling top Mzansi celebrities on social media and his YouTube channel. He was allegedly locked up because he could not afford a lawyer.

