Royal AM has been banned from three transfer windows

This was because they failed to pay Ricardo Nascimento R620K

The Royal AM ban was also related to Samir Nurkovic, whose case has also not resolved

Royal AM has been banned from three transfer windows. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

It seems like Royal AM's troubles are far from over. The football club found itself in hot waters with a recent decision that has been made regarding Royal AM.

Royal AM is banned from three transfer windows

Andile Mpisane and Shauwn Mkhize's football club has made headlines once again after rumours of it being sold to pay up Mam'Mkhize's SARS debt.

The football club recently was banned from three transfer windows after they failed to pay Brazilian soccer player Ricardo Nascimento R620K. The ban has been effective since Monday, 15 January 2024.

An X, formerly Twitter, user @UnplayableZA also shared the news of the ban on their social media page and captioned it:

"KZN club Royal AM are banned from three transfer windows, effective 15 January 2024, after failing to pay Ricardo Nascimento R620k.*Royal AM's ban relating to Samir Nurkovic is also not resolved."

See the post below:

Netizens respond to Royal AM's ban

Shortly after the news was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. See some of the responses below:

@saneleoshazi questioned:

"The ban will run concurrent?"

@Kharrotie said:

"We need to accept that most teams are not run properly in Mzansi, remember this team was bought so that Andile can play professionally, there is nothing good that will come from it."

@iamdjmfundisi wrote:

"They are running a serious scam there targeting foreign players."

@aey_dear shared:

"Mathata a Royal AM ga a fele."

@Sbuda_H suggested:

"Andile can ask his mom to sell 1 Rolls Royce & Urus then pay Nascimento and take the remaining money & pay Nurkovic."

@simo60061114 commented:

"Royal AM and Swallows are tenderpreneur's team. Nothing goes right in tenders, they always have unfinished jobs, not paying workers, or looking for cheap labors from Zimbos."

@sydneymaswangan tweeted:

"Lack of good football administration seems to be the problem in that club. MamKhize should hire a good and experienced football to run the club for her or sell that club before she loose more."

@SEMolekwa asked:

"What happens if they don't pay that Samir Nurkovic fine? Will they just get transfer bans and that's it?"

