Royal AM is here to stay. These are the sentiments shared by Royal AM boss Shauwn Mkhize as she addressed rumours that she would be selling the club.

The Durban businesswoman has debunked claims of selling Royal AM to settle her issues with the South African Revenue Services (SARS.)

"Royal AM is not for sale," a part of the letter reads.

Royal AM signed a R27 million deal with the Msunduzi Municipality, and in the letter, she said they would honour that deal.

"We made a commitment to the people of Pietermaritzburg, through our partnership with the people of Msunduzi Municipality, which we value, cherish and respect. We can all rest assured that Royal AM is here to stay and prosper.

"I feel very privileged as a black woman from Umbumbulu to be able to lead such an inspiration called Royal AM together with the Chairman and the team management, coaching staff, players, and all supporting staff."

Shauwn admits that the season was tough

In the same letter, Shauwn did recognise the challenging period that Royal AM went through. This is in light of the FIFA ban where the club is restricted from signing any new players.

She stated that people should continue to support the team so they get placed in a respectable position.

"Together with our technical team, we will continue to find a winning formula as we aim to cement our place in a decent top half of the DStv Premiership log."

Fashion police come for Shauwn Mkhize

In a previous report from Briefly News, MaMkhize was criticised on social media for her red leather jumpsuit. Many people deemed her outfit unsuitable for her age and suggested she needed a new stylist.

Despite her previous stylish looks and designer outfits, this particular ensemble drew negative comments.

Some users even compared her look to Spider-Man for Halloween, highlighting the mixed reactions to her fashion choice.

