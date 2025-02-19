Mama Joy trended after reports that MaMkhize's team, Royal AM, was to be sold due to her legal battle with SARS, prompting social media users to mock the outspoken superfan

Responding to the trolling, Mama Joy admitted the situation was painful and asked Mzansi to have mercy on her

Despite claims that MaMkhize funded her lifestyle, Mama Joy has remained a loyal supporter, even urging fans to pray for MaMkhize during tough times

Mama Joy shot to the top of the trending list after the news of her team Royal AM's sale. Social media users have been making fun of the controversial sports fan who never hit her love for MaMkhize and her team.

Mama Joy has shared an emotional post after Royal AM's sale. Image: @kwa_mamkhize and @mamajouy_chauke

Source: Instagram

Mama Joy reacts to Royal AM's sale

Mama Joy is a topic of discussion on social media after reports that MaMkhize's team, Royal AM, was to be sold after the flamboyant businesswoman's legal woes with SARS.

Reality TV star and radio presenter Andile Ncube announced that MaMkhize's team was to be sold after SARS won. The tweet read:

"A sad day for our football, after months of speculations, it’s done. SARS has won, and Royal AM will be sold."

Mama Joy started trending after the announcement, with many mocking the star. She had previously sworn that she would never leave Royal AM. Fans have been questioning which team she will join amid the Royal AM saga.

Responding to the news, Mama Joy asked Mzansi to stop mocking her because it was painful. She said:

"I just woke up and am still trending... Have Mercy guys it’s painful."⁦

Fans respond to Mama Joy's post

Social media users did not hold back their hilarious reactions to Royal AM's sale. Many kept mocking Mama Joy, while others warned her to stay away from their teams.

@Dineo_Ph commented:

"But mama just 2 days ago you tweeted that they have paid SARS and players... That everything is now Thwihli Thwahla...What changed?"

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"The only painful thing is that you’re unemployed mama …😭😭😭"

@Am_Blujay said:

"lol we will be joking with you Mama ♥️"

@MotenegiMasilo added:

"Don't try to come to Sundowns, you are unemployed, just pray the new owner buys you as well."

Mama Joy is trending after Royal AM's sale. Image: @mamajoy_chauke

A look at Mama Joy and MaMkhize's relationship

Mama Joy has been MaMkhize's close pal. The superfan, who is known as the unofficial Royal AM ambassador, has been accused of being on the KwaMaMkhize star's pay role.

Some people have also argued that MaMkhize paid for Mama Joy's expensive trips overseas, but she debunked the rumours and said MaMkhize did not pay for her trips.

However, Mama Joy has remained MaMkhize's top supporter and stood with her in all her trials and tribulations. She even asked Mzansi to pray for MaMkhize during her tough times.

MaMkhize and family mum on SARS saga

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Shauwn Mkhize and the Mpisane clan have yet to say anything regarding the socialite's SARS drama - if they ever say anything at all.

As SARS continues the investigation into Shauwn Mkhize's taxes, the socialite and her family have kept a low profile from the media and have yet to address the elephant in the room.

