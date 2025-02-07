Shauwn Mkhize has reportedly lost her ongoing battle with SARS over Royal AM

The ruling has reportedly left SARS in complete control over MaMkhize's football team as it faces tax-related problems

This comes after the socialite reportedly missed her second deadline to submit documents to the tax man, and it appears things are getting messier for her

Things are going south for Shauwn Mkhize after she lost her first battle with SARS as the tax man now takes control of her financially-troubled football team.

SARS reportedly takes over Royal AM

In light of Shauwn Mkhize's ongoing legal battle with the South African Revenue Services (SARS), it's evident that the socialite is fighting a losing battle.

Reports have it that MaMkhize and Royal AM reps, including Andile Mpisane, dragged the tax man to court to oppose having a curator run the team after it was implicated in her tax issues.

According to The South African, Royal AM used the chairman to wave off SARS, arguing that the club should not be affected by his mom's mess:

"The club argues that Andile is not the subject of any tax investigation, so the club should be immune from the dispute Sars has with MaMkhize."

Sadly, things didn't go as they hoped after the court dismissed the case, leaving SARS in full control of Royal AM with possible liquidation in the cards.

The club has also had its matches halted indefinitely as the PSL awaits a proper investigation into its tax-related scandals.

Shauwn Mkhize misses second SARS deadline

Having the tax man constantly knocking on her door has apparently not kept MaMkhize on her toes after she reportedly missed another deadline to submit her papers.

Briefly News reports that the socialite was given another chance to hand over her documents to the tax man, but ultimately failed to meet her obligations.

To make matters worse, the publication also alleges that the controversial businesswoman was accused of resigning as director of the companies implicated in her SARS saga.

The alleged move was seen as her way of evading the consequences of not paying taxes.

Mpisanes mum over SARS saga

In an earlier report, Briefly News looked into Shauwn Mkhize's family's silence over her drama with the tax man.

The socialite's family is seemingly keeping a low profile, while others have continued with their lives as their world crumbles around them.

