Former The Queen actor was reportedly involved in a trucking deal gone wrong and lost out on thousands

Mlamli Mangcala accused businesswoman Busisiwe Ntuntwana of allegedly swindling him R300K

Mangcala accused the woman of blocking his calls but she has since come out to defend herself

South African actor Mlamli Mangcala has reportedly lost out on a lot of money after a business deal went south.

Mlamli Mangcala angered by friend and business deal

ZiMoja reported that the former The Queen actor was reportedly looking into getting into the trucking business. With the help of a businesswoman who owns 14 trucks, he invested R300,000. However, the deal went wrong and Mlamli is speaking out.

Mlamli is convinced that Busisiwe Ntuntwana swindled him R300K and he demands it back.

According to the news publication, Mlamli said, "She was under the pretence of helping me enter the trucking business. After making payments, she blocked me on all platforms and failed to deliver on her promises," he alleged.

Mlamli said Ntuntwana always speaks and encourages women on social media platforms but he feels as though he was wronged.

Busisiwe defends herself from damning allegations comments

Defending herself, Ntuntwana said Mangcala should have read the contract instead. She said she was also wronged by the same client and stated that the money would have come from the said client and not her.

"It is not my fault," she said. "I am also fighting the same client, she continued.

"He was supposed to get paid by the client, not me," Ntuntwana mentioned. She also stated that he should have learnt how business works instead of smearing her name.

