Former actor Mlamli Mangcala has returned to work at the hospital as a locum radiographer

This comes after the former The Queen star got cancelled and blacklisted from the TV industry

Mlamli Mangcala was one of the very few actors who were vocal about the injustices in the acting industry

The industry can be challenging, but one star who turned his lemons into lemonade, Mlamli Mangcala, is enjoying the perks of getting an education. Mangcala is one of the stars who got blackballed after speaking out.

Former actor Mlamli Mangcala now works at the hospital after he got blacklisted. Image: @mlamli021

Former The Queen actor lands hospital job after TV axing

Mlamli Mangcala was one of the famous faces on TV as he starred in the hit Mzansi Magic telenovela, The Queen. Mangcala portrayed the role of Captain Sthembiso Radebe, but it was not rosy for the star behind the scenes.

After airing out his frustrations about working on the Ferguson Films production, Mangala got blackballed.

If you may recall, Mangcala claimed that he was only paid R100 for his role, making netizens even more furious.

Light at the end of the tunnel

On his Instagram page, Mangcala shared pictures of him working at the hospital as a radiographer. The star mentioned the importance of using one's qualifications if all else fails,

As a locum radiographer, he can assist other students within the same field.

"When a business does not work, and you are blacklisted on TV. You wake up and dust your qualifications, then go to the hospital and locum. The most satisfying part is when you impart knowledge to students. An apple a day keeps the radiographer away."

Check out his post below:

How Ferguson Films responded to Mangcala's claims

Mlamli Mangcala was one of the few actors who openly spoke out about the injustices in the acting industry.

At the time, Lauren Neil Nel, the spokesperson for the production house, said the Fergusons spent over R27 000 just for Mangcala.

"The role he plays was meant for a person residing in Johannesburg and he was made aware of that but he said he will take it, he will manage.”

The Fergusons distanced themselves from the R100 claims he brought with him. They also allegedly made a contract stating that Mangcala would be paid even if he never worked.

List of stars alleged to have exploited artists

In a previous report from Briefly News, some bosses have gotten their fair share of hate from other stars.

From DJ Maphorisa being accused of gatekeeping Amapiano to Connie Ferguson, who was accused of exploiting actors, celebs have been catching flames. Regarding her music royalties, TK Nciza and DJ Sbu were under the late Zahara's radar.

