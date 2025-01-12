MaMkhize is under scrutiny once again, ever since the South African Revenue Service (SARS) raided her

The reality TV star and businesswoman has been accused of tax evasion using various entities she owns

More accusations have surfaced since she released her statement regarding SARS's involvement in Royal AM

Once more, MaMkhize is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Social media was ablaze after reports surfaced, and the businesswoman has made moves to avoid more problems because of SARS.

MaMkhize allegedly let go of ownership of her companies implicated in the SARS scandal. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize has been in the headlines following accusations of evading tax. Most recently, she faced problems with her soccer team, Royal AM.

MaMkhize allegedly legally resigns from companies

Speculations about MaMkhize have snowballed, and there are reports that she has resigned as a director from companies implicated in the SARS tax evasion accusations. News24 described the businesswoman's alleged move as a way to evade the consequences of not paying taxes.

SA discusses MaMkhize's woes

An online user kicked off a discussion by describing the allegations that she resigned as the owner of various companies. Read the comments below:

@Hozeh5 commented:

"It is only Ramaphosa the SARS cannot touch.😅

@Tillyies wrote:

"Someone once said MaMkhize was CA(SA)."

@Crauseap said:

"About time. SARS was slow on the uptake."

@langaeddy remarked:

"The Bloemfontein Celtics ancestors are working overtime 😳 😬"

@mac5best added:

"Watching with interest. Hope she does not bribe someone out of this."

@KamgSerepo said:

"Chairman is in trouble."

@lifestooshort75 was happy:

"It’s about time this happened."

Mama Joy assures SA that she isn't leaving Royal AM

Briefly News previously reported that Mama Joy has cleared the air about dumping her team, Royal AM, due to the financial struggles surrounding Shauwn Mkhize. The superfan said Mzansi should stop worrying about her.

Mama Joy has announced that she is not leaving Royal AM following the news that the team is facing liquidation. Mama Joy has always been on MaMkhize's side amid the flamboyant businesswoman's drama with SARS.

She even angered social media users when she called on South Africans to pray for MaMkhize after SARS and SAPS' joint raid at her La Lucia mansion in Durban. Taking to her X page, Mama Joy urged fans to stop suggesting new teams for her because she is good.

