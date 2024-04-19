South African socialite Shauwn Mkhize was in a hot seat over her past alleged fraud case

The reality TV star's past crimes caught up with her as she talked about it in a sit-down interview with Carte Blanche TV

The snippet of the interview was shared on Twitter (X) by Carte Blanche TV, and the episode will air on Sunday, 21 April 2024

Shauwn Mkhize's alleged criminal past caught up with her. Image: @kwa_mammkhize

Source: Instagram

When it rains, it definitely pours. The socialite and business mogul Mam'Mkhize's criminal past is catching up with the star as her alleged old fraud case resurfaced, and it has been discussed on social media by netizens.

Shauwn Mkhize in hot seat over alleged fraud case

Your past will catch up with you, and socialite Shauwn Mkhize is a perfect example of this phrase. The reality TV star recently made headlines as she found herself in a hot seat over her alleged fraud case.

Before she became the Royal Am soccer boss and reality TV star figure Mkhize often hogged the headlines over her alleged dodgy business dealings and fraud conviction, and those allegations of her criminal past have been explored by an investigative journalist Govan Whittles during their sit-down interview on Carte Blanche which will premiere on MNet on Sunday, 21 April 2024.

Struggling to answer the difficult questions about her past, Shauwn was thrown with a statement that she was convicted of fraud, and her response to that was:

"But it can’t be me because that wasn’t me… it’s the company."

The snippet of the interview was shared by the TV show on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"A flamboyant businesswoman and convicted fraudster… She says labelling her a convicted fraudster is false and defamatory. But does she have a clean sheet? That's #CarteBlanche this Sunday at 7pm on @MNet channel 101."

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on Shauwn's interview

Many netizens responded to Shauwn's interview and alleged fraud case. See some of the comments below:

@Thabo_Tshisi said:

"Govan was so defeated."

@NolwAzi_Tusini wrote:

"I HAVE to see this! So glad a media outlet has decided to do an investigation on this!! This is great."

@Unathi_jam responded:

"This aunty surely never listens to her attorneys ngoba she loves the camera."

@Puti_it_in commented:

"Calling this fraud a businesswoman is an insult to real businesswomen."

@AfroBirdTail tweeted:

"Ziyakhala! The walls are closing in."

@Khuze_Elikhulu replied:

"I really hope that chequered past also looks at her father and her ex husband's father."

@MrMonkwe mentioned:

"I'm sure now, she regrets accepting this interview."

