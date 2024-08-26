Nkosazana Daughter is out in the UK and shared new photos from her performance

The Amapiano sensation was booked to perform at an event and received rave reactions for her performance

However, some netizens commented on her outfit choice instead, where others were obsessed with it while others dragged her

Mzansi critiqued Nkosazana Daughter's outfit choice. Images: nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Nkosazana Daughter is out and about in the UK and shared some snaps and footage from her recent performance.

Nkosazana Daughter rocks UK show

Our girl, Nkosazana Daughter, recently secured the bag and flew out to the UK for a show, and gave Mzansi a glimpse into her trip.

From outfit checks to a clip of her rocking the stage as a massive crowd cheered along, the Amapiano sensation has her foot on everybody's neck and appears to only be getting started.

Taking to her latest Instagram page, she shared photos from her trip, where she wore a skirt by celebrity stylist and "superstar tailor", Rigby, who has styled the likes of Moozlie, DBN Gogo, and Uncle Waffles, who owns a similar skirt:

Mzansi reacts to Nkosazana Daughter's outfit

Netizens hyped up Nkosazana Daughter and praised her for chasing the bag:

South African disc jockey, DJ Zinhle, said:

"Love this outfit!"

susan_die.nonakie wrote:

"Stunning look, nkossy."

__ThapeloM was impressed:

"She's getting that bag; I'm happy for her."

gettoknow_mimshack showed love to Nkosazana:

"Her vocal highness."

Meanwhile, others questioned Nkosazana Daughter's outfit choice:

BukamuT asked:

"But what's that she's wearing? When a black person has money, their thinking capacity vacates."

KhanyieMahlangu felt disappointed:

"This babe is so beautiful and hot; the only person sabotaging her is her stylist."

__hazelr was confused:

"What is she wearing?"

mpholaurenml suggested:

"She must get a stylist."

