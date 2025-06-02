Khanyi Mbau wowed fans on 2 June 2025 with a stunning Instagram photo and a heartfelt motivational message, silencing critics who previously claimed her surgery was botched

Plastic surgery discussions resurfaced after her dramatic transformation at the April premiere of Meet the Khumalos, sparking mixed online reactions

Social media users praised her glow-up, while some questioned the authenticity of her look, suggesting photo editing

Khanyi Mbau turned heads when she shared a new picture flaunting her beauty. The star who has sparked controversy with her looks after surgery looked absolutely beautiful in the post.

Khanyi Mbau debuted another new face in her recent post. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau stuns in lovely picture

Our girl Khanyi Mbau showed Mzansi that the plastic surgery she had months ago was worth it. The star was a topic of discussion when fans said her surgery was botched after her pictures and videos at the premiere of her Netflix movie, Meet The Khumalos, in April 2025.

Khanyi did not pay attention to the naysayers as fans continued reacting to her dramatic transformation. Some fans even listed all of the surgeries that Khanyi has had and how she has evolved over the past years.

Fans have responded to Khanyi Mbau's new picture. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, 2 June 2025, Khanyi Mbau shared a picture that shocked her fans. The star accompanied the picture with a motivational message for her fans. She wrote:

"To my babies, I see you, I understand you...even at your lowest, I get you. Through your posts, your eyes say so much, and I wish nothing but prosperity, happiness and abundance. May all your desires come to life, the silent battles you all fight are just tools and sharpening of your skill to bring you closer to the memory of who you truly are. Shine, my angels. - Mbau 🤍✨💋"

Fans react to Khanyi Mbau's post

The Young, Famous & African star's post was reposted on X by the popular entertainment page MDN News. Fans reacted to Khanyi's new face with mixed reactions. Some said the star still looked different, while others suggested she had used FaceApp on the picture.

@TalentNyonie said:

"She looks different, for sure, her face card now declines."

@lerato_morapedi commented:

"She looks gorgeous. I’m happy the process worked in the end. But she needs to stop now. Aowa!!"

@mandlamlandeni wrote:

"Haaaaaaaa, the transformer is back in tip top shape 🔥👌🏽😅🤣"

@deltapretoria added:

"Guess they are right when they say trust the process."

@Sammy_Sauce1 noted:

"They judged too quickly... she knew what she was doing... Damn ❤️🔥🔥🥵"

@Moratuwa2love said:

"She must keep her old photos for her grandkids so that they don't get confused."

@SIMBA58912083 wrote:

"Eventually, she got what she wanted."

Larona Moagi goes makeup-free in new pic

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African actress Larona Moagi is the girl she thinks she is. Unlike other celebrities who would never show their bare faces on social media, the stunner proved that she is beautiful with or without makeup.

Larona Moagi's name popped up on social media when she shared a stunning picture showing her natural beauty. The actress who rose to fame for playing the role of Tumi on the award-winning South African telenovela, The River, captivated SA with her looks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News