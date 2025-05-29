Boity Thulo sent social media into a frenzy after sizzling snaps from her latest shoot, captured by Thickleeyonce, hit the timeline.

Shared by controversial blogger Musa Khawula on X, the photos earned instant praise for Boity’s flawless glow and fashion-forward flair

While fans and celebs gushed over her radiant look, some couldn’t help but comment on her daring sweater

Thanks to her huge social media following, media personality Boity Thulo often trends whenever she posts or gets posted.

Media personality Boity Thulo was spotted out and about. Images. boity

Over the years, Boity has wowed many with her sense of fashion and youthful looks.

Boity Thulo's hot girl era: Daring photos leave fans gasping

The celebrated media personality is trending after pictures from her recent photoshoot flooded online.

The banging photos have since received a nod from fans and fellow celebrities after controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared them on X.

Taking to X, Musa Khawula shared one of the now-viral photos and captioned it:

"Boity Thulo photographed by Thickleeyonce."

The post gained thousands of comments and reactions since it was posted online.

Mixed reactions as Boity turns up the heat in new shoot

Others quickly nodded to her concept, while others gushed over her youthful looks.

Others were more than convinced that she left very little to the imagination in her sweater during her photoshoot with Thickleeyonce, who have made headlines with such photoshoots.

@Jikingqina commented:

"Why is she n*ked?"

@MkhululyMasumpa posted:

"Lol, if Boitumelo is n*ked on this shoot, I guess people really don't know or are not aware how she became famous in the first place."

@ZYantolo7 noted:

"They all have to be n*ked ...it's just too much what these celebrities do lately...they hate to dress appropriately, yet later will go to schools mentoring young girls."

@tsitsimuzah commented:

"Definitely in her hot girl era. She is glowing and definitely older than she looks. The skin is skinning."

After all, this is not the first time she has made headlines with such photoshoots.

In recent years, steamy photoshoots have become a global norm for celebrities.

Several South African celebrities, including Boity Thulo and Noku Williams, haven’t been spared from the global norm.

Boity Thulo's age revealed

However, the viral photos also left many gushing over Boity Thulo’s youthful looks, implicating her age into the mix.

After all, how old is the seasoned media personality?

Media personality Boity Thulo was in Europe. Image: boity

Despite being one of the most followed stars from South Africa, Boity has managed to keep her private life away from the spotlight, leaving many to guess even about her age.

However, Briefly News has since connected the dots about her age against the backdrop of the now-viral photos.

The 35-year-old star was born on 28 April 1990 in Potchefstroom, North West, South Africa.

Last month, she celebrated her birthday with a heartfelt post, leaving many in tears.

While others find it puzzling that she is 35, the rumour mill has it that she has managed to maintain her youthful looks thanks to her fat pockets.

Reports have it that she has had a string of cosmetic surgeries to have her banging body that often thrusts her into top trends.

