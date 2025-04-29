South African musician Boity Thulo celebrated her birthday this week, and she penned a heartfelt message to herself

On Instagram, Boity also posted some cool photos taken by her cousin Thickleeyonce to mark her special day

Netizens flooded her comments section to wish the star a happy birthday, and some expressed their love for her

Boity Thulo proudly hailed herself as a remarkable woman on her birthday. Image: Boity

Source: Instagram

Media personality Boity marked her special day this week by penning a heartfelt message to herself.

Boity celebrates herself on her birthday

This week on Instagram, Boity Thulo shared some gorgeous pictures taken by her cousin and influencer Thickleeyonce. Boity stated how proud she is of herself and said she is blessed.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY Queen B! You are a remarkable woman, and I am incredibly proud of you! Thank you, Father God, for your love, protection and grace over my life. It has been such a blessed and beautiful journey!

"Thank you to everyone for all your beautiful birthday messages! It means the world to me. And thank you @thickleeyonce for these incredible images! I’m obsessed!"

Boity posted some incredible Instagram shots taken by her cousin Thickleeyonce.

Just a few weeks ago, Boity celebrated her late grandmother's heavenly birthday. She shared some throwback photos from when she was still with them, and of course, a powerful message was attached to them.

Mzansi wishes Boity a happy birthday

Social media users wished Boity a happy birthday on her special day. Here are some of the reactions:

Thickleeyonce said:

"Happy birthday cuz. I had so much fun shooting you, forever a baddie!! A solid 10! The prettiest on the block! May God continue to flex with you!"

Lauramanuntambo wished:

"The most beautiful girl I’ve ever seen. Continue being gorgeous! Love You."

Luismunana said:

"Here’s to many more years of blessings, growth and success. Happy Birthday."

Monafit_lisa shared:

"Happiest of birthdays, beautiful! May you be blessed abundantly always! Much love from Gav and me."

Young_prinzy penned:

"Today we celebrate the incredible woman you are, a true blessing in my life. You are an amazing human being, and I love you with all my heart. Thank you for being there for me when I needed love, strength, and understanding the most. Thank you for accepting me, for loving me back without hesitation, and for always inspiring me to keep going."

Teedowleeuw replied:

"I pray that God continues to bless you abundantly and fulfils every desire of your heart. You deserve all the happiness, love, and success in the world. You will forever have a special place in my heart, Mama Boity. I love you endlessly today and always. Enjoy every moment of your special day!"

