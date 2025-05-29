Boity Thulo impressed Mzansi with her intense gym workout video that went viral on 29 May 2025

Social media reactions praised her natural beauty and dedication, though some trolls made age-related comments

Past gym efforts show Boity started 2025 strong with multiple inspiring workout videos, proving her commitment to fitness even after undergoing cosmetic procedures

South African rapper Boity Thulo is putting in the work in the gym. The star inspired many when a video showing her intense workout went viral on social media.

Boity Thulo shared a gym video. Image: @boity

Boity serves body goals in the gym

Boity Thulo understands that summer bodies are made in summer. The media personality who has been hailed for her consistency in the gym recently shared another impressive workout video.

The now-viral clip shared on X(Twitter) by the popular news page, MDN News, on 29 May 2025 shows the Bakae rapper hard at work in the gym.

Watch the video below:

Boity's workout video inspires Mzansi

Social media users were impressed by Boity Thulo's workout video. Some joked that the rapper does not need to work hard in the gym because she has a naturally beautiful body, while others praised her beauty.

However, some trolls said Boity needs to continue hitting the clock because of her age.

@MrRalph0419 said:

"I think Boity is the most gorgeous black girl in SA ever."

@Thabo_Tshisi wrote:

No BBL lala, all natural."

@jose_United88 commented:

"This woman is beautiful man🤌🥰"

@ThabangLebake16 said:

"One of the best and most beautiful ladies I know."

@sbhoneeer wrote:

"She is on her way to Turkey, this is how they start before going there."

Social media users responded to Boity Thulo's workout video. Image: @Boity

Two times Boity inspired with her gym videos

Boity Thulo loves putting in the hard work for her body. The star has shared several workout videos that have captivated her fans and followers on social media.

Boity started the year on a high note as she hit the gym to burn off all the weight gained over the festive season. Taking to her social media platforms in January 2025, the rapper shared a video rocking a black two-piece outfit and assured her fans that she was taking one day at a time.

The reality television star also showcased her workout routine in another video shared earlier this year. Although she has admitted to going under the knife to achieve the perfect body, Boity continues to put in the work in the gym.

Connie Ferguson praised for her workout video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Connie Ferguson showed people that she is in extremely good shape. The beloved, iconic actress posted a video of herself hard at work getting in shape.

The video of Connie Ferguson working on her body got a lot of attention. Many people were in awe of the extent of her gym sessions. In a video posted on Instagram, Connie Ferguson used gym equipment in her intense workout. Connie also showed people that she lifted some large dumbbells and did some leg presses. The actress also did some weighted squats and back leg kicks.

