Actress Thuli Phongolo finally addressed swirling rumours about her love life after being linked to Zimbabwean tycoon Scott Sakupwanya

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula added fuel to the fire with claims of lavish gifts worth millions

Thuli’s response? Subtle but striking, and it has everyone talking

Actress Thuli Phongolo is making headlines after she downplayed her alleged relationship with one of Zimbabwe’s biggest gold dealers, Zanu PF Member of Parliament Scott Sakupwanya.

Thuli Phongolo rubbished Scott Sakupwanya dating rumours.

Source: Instagram

The news made rounds earlier this week after controversial blogger Musa Khawula spilt the tea about the rumoured affair.

Thuli Phongolo breaks silence on ‘soft life’ tycoon dating claims

Taking to X formerly Twitter, the blogger alleged that the Generations actress has found love in the arms of the Zimbabwean tycoon.

He also made it known that the business tycoon had splurged millions on her soft life, with a sleek Lamborghini being one of his gifts to Phongolo.

Musa Khawula posted:

"Thuli Phongolo finds love in the arms of Scott Kupa."

Thanks to his social media following, the post saw the two trending, leading to Thuli Phongolo's response.

Taking to Instagram followers, the bubbly actress said she was not dating Scott Sakupwanya as alleged.

She posted on her Instagram stories:

"Let me indulge you for a sec. You guys need to stop trying to link me to people I wouldn’t even consider dating. I’m not dating Scott Kupa. The end."

However, the response has sparked mixed reactions, with many not buying her response.

Some were more than convinced she was posting to let the story fizzle out from feeds.

After all, she joins a host of South African celebrities linked to the star.

Last year, Scott Sakupwanya was rumoured to be in a relationship with Mihlali Ndamase.

Against the news, the business tycoon revealed that she had never talked with Ndamase or had any contact.

On the other hand, Ndamase downplayed the reports.

Thuli Phongolo's failed relationship with DJ Maphorisa

After all, this is not the first time Thuli Phongolo has made headlines with her love life.

In 2023, she hogged headlines when her relationship with DJ Maphorisa went public.

The two went public in a dramatic way - the media learned about their affair after the actress dragged Maphorisa to the courts.

Actress Thuli Phongolo was spotted out and about.

Source: Instagram

Thuli Phongolo filed a string of charges, including assault. However, she later withdrew the charges against the DJ.

The two later sparked dating rumours after DJ Maphorisa allegedly gifted her a new whip on her birthday.

He also had a special set at her exclusive birthday party, which close family and friends attended.

Against the damning rumours Thuli Phongolo set the record straight and made it known she was not dating the star.

On the other hand, the celebrated DJ Maphorisa seemingly blunts the rumours.

Thuli Phongolo shows off coveted designer wristwatch

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phonglo flaunted an expensive timepiece, fuelling her rumoured relationship with Scott Sakupwanya.

The watch is one of the most coveted designer timepieces worth millions.

