Ami Faku has made history by becoming the only South African singer to be featured on Bob Marley's posthumous album Africa Unite

The talented singer who gave a stunning rendition of the late reggae star's timeless classic Redemption Song was hand-picked by the Marley family

Ami Faku joins the long list of stars including John Legend, Wyclif Jean, Joe Strummer of The Clash and Bono of U2 who have covered the song

Ami Faku is flying the country's flash high and we are here for it. The star was reportedly hand-picked by the Marley Family to cover Bob Marley's hit song Redemption Song on the much-awaited posthumous album Africa Unite.

Ami Faku has made history by becoming the only Mzansi singer on Bob Marley's upcoming album 'Africa Unite'. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ami Faku makes history on Bob Marley's album

Ami Faku has cemented her place among the continent's greatest stars after she was selected to represent Mzansi on Bob Marley's posthumous album dubbed Africa Unite. The star-studded album celebrates the harmonious marriage between reggae and Afrobeats by having some of Africa's finest reimagine the late legend's greatest hits.

Faku joins the likes of Tiwa Savage, Teni, Ayra Starr and Oxlade from Nigeria, Winky D and Nutty O from Zimbabwe, as well as Sarkodie and Stonebwouy from Ghana.

Ami Faku to perform Bob Marley's Redemption Song

Anyone who loves reggae music knows the impact that Bob Marley's Redemption Song has on the genre. South African singer and songwriter Ami Faku has been tasked with the honour of using her powerful voice to cover the iconic song.

The star joins legends like Stevie Wonder, Joe Strummer of The Clash, Bono of U2, John Legend, and Wyclef Jean who have also covered Redemption Song. According to a statement shared with Briefly News, Ami Faku's rendition which was produced by Mike Brainchild promises to impact the profound tapestry of Ragge and Afrobeats as she weaves.

