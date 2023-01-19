The likes of Thuso Mbedu, Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest and Pearl Thusi made the cut on the list of 100 most influential media personalities in Africa

According to Ranks Africa, AKA and Busiswa were also among the top entertainers who influenced the culture and the way of life inthe continent in 2022

These South African stars bagged top international awards last year including Black Coffee's historic Grammy win

Mzansi celebs continue to fly the fly the country's flag high across the globe. They've been putting in the work and many international organisations are recognising their contribution in the international entertainment space.

Black Coffee, Thuso Mbedu and Cassper Nyovest landed on an international list of 100 most influential people in Africa. Image: @realblackcoffee, @thuso.mbedu, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Ranks Africa is the latest international body to honour Mzansi A-listers. Taking to their Instagram page, Ranks Africa listed 100 most influential media personalities in Africa and Mzansi was well represented.

According to ZAlebs, superstars such as Thuso Mbedu, Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest, AKA , Pearl Thusi and Busiswa made the cut. Ranks Africa said our very own artist were some of the most influential people in the African continent in 2022.

Briefly News took to the page and compiled the list of SA A-listers whose names appeared on the top 100 list of influential figures in Africa. Some of these stars won multiple awards last year and continue to excel in their respective fields.

Stars such as Thuso won multiple awards for slaying their roles in international movies and Black Coffee put African music on the world map when he bagged a Grammy award.

