World-renowned DJ Black Coffee took to his timeline to post a stunning snap of himself taking on New York in the US

The Superman hitmaker has been flying all over the world doing what he does best since he bagged a Grammy award early in 2022

Reacting to his Manhattan pic, Mzansi peeps praised the music producer for continuing to inspire them through his music and lux lifestyle

Black Coffee is living it up in the US. The world-renowned DJ took to his timeline an posted a cold pic of himself chilling in Manhattan, New York.

The Grammy-winning DJ was rocking a lux leather jacket in the snap. The superstar occassionally serves Mzansi soft life goals on his timeline. He has been globe-trotting since he became an international DJ over ten years ago.

After winning his Grammy a while back, Black Coffee has been mixing business with pleasure arond the world. He took to Twitter to share the snap of himself taking on NYC.

Mzansi sings Black Coffee's praises

Social media users took to Black Coffee's comment section on the micro-blogging app and praised him for continuing to put Mzansi on the map through house music.

@CandleySeroba commented:

"The real king coffee. Grootman."

@TswaDaClothing wrote:

"Living legend. The greatest."

@KtdReginald said:

"I dig the jacket."

@ThovhaA commented:

"Best of the best."

@levi_segole said:

"Much love for you big brother, we know all this bad publicity trying to ruin your name and achievements is to stop you from building the Empires you announced, so they coming for you. Please keep strong."

@MpofanaZuko wrote:

"Simply the GOAT."

@ThekisoMosikil6 added:

"Grammy Award Winner."

Black Coffee applauded for putting his son on

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee was applauded for being a good father. The world-renowned DJ was praised for putting his son, Esona, on.

The Grammy-winning music producer took to his timeline to share a stunning pic of himself and Esona playing a live set together. The Superman hitmaker also put his son on when he was working on Drake's house project. Esona was credited as one of the producers on the Canadian rapper's album.

Peeps took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the pic Black Coffee posted on his timeline. They praised him for making sure that he puts his son's name on the world map.

