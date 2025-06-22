A young South African lady went viral after a Nigerian man paid for her meal at McDonald’s

People at the restaurant, including her friend, were amazed by her silly behaviour as she did the unthinkable to prove a point

Social media users were conflicted by her behaviour and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

On Friday night, a young woman from Cape Town stole the attention of many after receiving princess treatment from a stranger.

SA was stunned by a lady who started praying for everyone at a Cape Town McDonald's.

Source: Getty Images

A Nigerian guy bought her food at McDonald’s and received unwanted attention.

Cape Town lady prays for people McDonald’s

A young South African lady, Ongezwa Mbotheni, posted a silly video of her best friend causing a scandal at McDonald’s. The mate received a treat from a Nigerian guy and heard whispering from a table nearby.

Mbotheni explained that the people judged her friend for accepting food from the stranger. The lady stood up and started praying for everyone in the restaurant.

She touched people on their heads and vigorously shook them back and forth as though she were a pastor. The customers were confused by her behaviour as she moved around the shop.

Her friend, Mbotheni, filmed the scene and posted it on TikTok on Saturday morning. South Africans weren’t too pleased with the young lady’s behaviour and shared their thoughts in a thread of 232 comments.

Mbotheni captioned her now-viral video:

“My friend started praying for everyone at McDonald's in Cape Town because a table judged us because a Nigerian man bought us food. Now everyone is a saint, unfortunately.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA unpleased by woman’s behaviour at McDonald’s

Social media users shared their disapproval of the woman’s behaviour in a thread of comments:

Mzansi was wowed by a lady's behaviour after a Nigerian man paid for her McDonald's meal.

Source: Getty Images

@Tswelo / Rorii said:

"I don’t know, I've been raised to know that you don't touch people's heads like that, especially complete strangers.”

@Auntie Kikiee laughed:

“Why is this so funny? She doesn't fear anything.”

@Mashiy'amhle shared:

“I would have slapped her. She shouldn’t act like that just because a Nigerian bought her McDonald’s.”

@Asa responded:

“It’s not that deep, ma. They started with us, and we retaliated with prayer because only HE can judge.”

@Sibbooo highlighted:

“They judged you over McDonald's? Maybe if the Nigerian guy bought you a mere G-Wagon, but being judged over a burger is wild.”

@Alizwa pointed out:

“I’m playful, but you cannot just put your hand on someone’s head.”

@B.O.I.T.U.M.E.L.O commented:

“I for one don't care who buys your food. Your life, your rules, but don’t touch my head.”

@Khomotso realised:

“People who work at this McDonald's see a lot.”

@Pam was entertained:

“The things that happen at this specific McDonald’s.”

@AntoinetteRuthman shared:

“No one will ever touch my head, that's my crown.”

@User pointed out:

“This is why I don't go outside.”

