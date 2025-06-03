South Africans were dusted by a beggar who pestered a lady in a taxi for her fast-food meal

The Mzansi man's actions made the video funnier while the woman tried her best to ignore him

Social media users shared some of their past interactions with beggars in a thread of comments

The homelessness issue in South Africa is so bad that there are groups of unhoused people claiming every street corner of the CBD.

Mzansi was floored by a persistent beggar in Pretoria. Image: @darwinrevsa

Source: TikTok

Most of them survive by begging in the streets and getting loose change from generous motorists.

Beggar demands woman’s meal

A recent TikTok video made South Africans laugh out loud after a beggar pestered a woman in a taxi. The homeless man stuck his head in the taxi window and extended his neck to reach other places in the vehicle.

The TikTokker explained that the woman only gave the chap R2 in Hatfield. The chap was so invasive that he almost landed on the woman’s lap.

He wanted the lady’s meal, and he made intense eye contact with her. The woman tried to ignore him.

She pulled out her phone to film the outrageous moment while she kept a straight face and continued to enjoy her meal. The TikTokker captioned the now-viral video:

“How Hatfield beggars look at you when you give them R2 instead of your entire Big Mac. True story.”

South Africans were floored by the clip because they related to the woman. Beggars are known to be persistent at times and overstep boundaries to get what they want.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi floored by beggar in Hatfield begging for McDonald’s

Social media users were dusted by the now-viral clip and shared in the comments:

@Ty explained:

“Hatfield beggars know their worth, they have standards.”

@ne shared:

“One time, this pretty girl was walking past the old McDonald’s that was at a corner in Hatfield. One guy asked her what she was eating, and she rudely said no. He said, ‘Whatever, I eat that every day, and you eat it once a month. You’re not on my level’.”

@SJ highlighted:

“That’s not a beggar. That’s a demander.”

@Chubbygail ♡🇿🇦🇿🇦❤️ commented:

“He asked for my apple, I bought him a whole tray of them, and he sold them in front of me.”

@Rinae ❤️wrote:

“I once bought him a loaf of bread, and he said he only eats sliced bread.”

@tshego1850 shared:

“I was sitting at Steers eating, and a beggar came and asked for money to buy food, and I told him I didn’t have money, but he could take the last half of my burger(I wasn’t full). The guy took the burger with his bare hands from the plate, walked a few steps to the door, returned to put the burger back on my plate and left.”

