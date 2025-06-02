A young South African lady from Braamfontein made many people emotional online after sharing footage of her good deeds

The Zulu youngster shared a well-received video of herself helping the needy, and it went viral on TikTok

Social media users who were touched by the clip praised her kind gesture and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

A student in Braamfontein went viral online after showing kindness to the homeless people around her res.

She often cooks and donates essentials to the people who always show great appreciation for her efforts.

Student takes care of homeless people

A young Zulu woman touched many hearts online when she shared the relationship she had with homeless people. In a recent video, the South African youngster interacted with an unhoused man in the evening.

She was too scared to go out of the building, so she shouted from her window. The youngster lives in a student accommodation as she is a scholar within the vicinity.

She offered the guy some food and carefully tossed it to him. The lady ensured that the homeless man got everything he needed.

He also made a request and asked for a bar of soap so that he could clean himself. The youngster did not hesitate and went to her room to get one.

The student has now started a soup kitchen for all the homeless people in her area. She often asks for donations from her internet friends who help where they can.

Mzansi touched by woman taking care of the homeless

Social media users praised her for her good deeds and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Basani.m_said:

“I helped a person in the streets back then in 2014, and he told the gang I helped him out, and they made sure I was safe. I once lost my phone, and they got it for me am forever grateful.”

@gamebouyy18 commented:

“God bless you with many more years, you are doing great, my sister.”

@ramadimetja.ledwaba was touched:

“Imagine asking for soap. Not money. Soap. There are people struggling out there.

Bless you, sisi, for the thought.”

@King OF Savannah wrote:

“Girls your age don’t even think of doing such. God bless you.”

@Tshepang Batswadi wondered:

“Am I the only one who cried when he asked for soap?”

@morningstar shared:

“Yho, sisi, your parents raised you well.”

@Lungile 🫀said:

“I don't have anything to offer, and one day I thought, no man, I have blood. I've been a blood donor since 2019 to this date.”

@Mpilonhle Mgoza commented:

“This is so emotional. I appreciate what you did there.”

