People Upset With Man’s Efforts to Please Wife After All Business-Class Flight Seats Were Booked
- A woman on TikTok showed off just how much her husband loved her, and received backlash
- The lady was upset after the first and business-class flight seats were fully booked, but her man made a plan
- Social media users were not impressed and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the now-viral TikTok video
Things went south after a woman hopped online to show off her soft life sponsored by her man.
People on the internet were not amused by the lady’s content and interacted with her in a thread of comments.
Woman shows off how husband spoils her
A happily married lady, Suha Jamilahh, who shows off her luxurious life on social media received major backlash after sharing how her man came through for her. The woman detailed how her husband ensured her comfort on a flight after the first and business-class seats were fully booked.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
The lady’s man booked four seats for her in economy to ensure that she was comfortable, and still felt like she was in first class:
“First and business class were sold out so my husband booked me four seats in economy instead. Problem solved. They said no more first and business class. He said, ‘I'll create it myself’.”
People online were not amused and ridiculed the married couple in a thread of comments. Some pointed out that the husband wasted his money on the flight and that he should have booked a private jet instead.
The woman did not respond to any of the abrasive comments and went on about creating content on her TikTok. The video reached 2.6 million people after she posted it a week ago.
Watch the TikTok video below:
People not happy about woman’s soft life sponsored by her man
Social media users ridiculed a woman who showed off her lifestyle on TikTok after her man booked her four seats on a flight:
@K sighed:
“Such a waste of money.”
@Marby pointed out:
“He should have booked a private jet then.”
@Hope💞 commented:
“He should have booked with another company or waited for the next flight. Booking four seats in economy doesn't make any sense.”
@0987654321 accused the woman of lying:
“Why are you lying? You cannot book an entire aisle. The flight was probably half load.”
@Jatti94 highlighted:
“First and business is never sold out.”
@Salie laughed at the woman's claims:
“And you think we are just going to believe you?”
@𝐍𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐂 wondered how she acted throughout the flight:
“How did you defend yourself when people wanted to switch to one to one of the extra seats?”
3 More flight-related stories by Briefly News
- A South African woman from Cape Town shared her scary experience on a FlySafair flight to Saint Francis Bay in the Eastern Cape.
- Mzansi villagers were amazed at their neighbour who clung to a moving helicopter as it flew away.
- South African were amazed by an SABC employer who created chaotic drama on a FlySafair flight on boxing day.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News (joined in 2024). Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a news reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. Chuma has 3 years of experience as a journalist. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za