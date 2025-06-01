A woman on TikTok showed off just how much her husband loved her, and received backlash

The lady was upset after the first and business-class flight seats were fully booked, but her man made a plan

Social media users were not impressed and shared their thoughts in the comments section of the now-viral TikTok video

Things went south after a woman hopped online to show off her soft life sponsored by her man.

A woman showed off her soft life sponsored by her husband. Image: @suhajamilahh

Source: TikTok

People on the internet were not amused by the lady’s content and interacted with her in a thread of comments.

Woman shows off how husband spoils her

A happily married lady, Suha Jamilahh, who shows off her luxurious life on social media received major backlash after sharing how her man came through for her. The woman detailed how her husband ensured her comfort on a flight after the first and business-class seats were fully booked.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The lady’s man booked four seats for her in economy to ensure that she was comfortable, and still felt like she was in first class:

“First and business class were sold out so my husband booked me four seats in economy instead. Problem solved. They said no more first and business class. He said, ‘I'll create it myself’.”

People online were not amused and ridiculed the married couple in a thread of comments. Some pointed out that the husband wasted his money on the flight and that he should have booked a private jet instead.

The woman did not respond to any of the abrasive comments and went on about creating content on her TikTok. The video reached 2.6 million people after she posted it a week ago.

Watch the TikTok video below:

People not happy about woman’s soft life sponsored by her man

Social media users ridiculed a woman who showed off her lifestyle on TikTok after her man booked her four seats on a flight:

A lady showed off how her man created a first-class experience in economy after all seats were booked. Image: @suhajamilahh

Source: TikTok

@K sighed:

“Such a waste of money.”

@Marby pointed out:

“He should have booked a private jet then.”

@Hope💞 commented:

“He should have booked with another company or waited for the next flight. Booking four seats in economy doesn't make any sense.”

@0987654321 accused the woman of lying:

“Why are you lying? You cannot book an entire aisle. The flight was probably half load.”

@Jatti94 highlighted:

“First and business is never sold out.”

@Salie laughed at the woman's claims:

“And you think we are just going to believe you?”

@𝐍𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐂 wondered how she acted throughout the flight:

“How did you defend yourself when people wanted to switch to one to one of the extra seats?”

3 More flight-related stories by Briefly News

Source: Briefly News