Fans of Izingane Zes'thembu criticised Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku's home interior décor after a recent episode

A fan of Izingane Zes'thembu pointed out that the colours in her home clash and weren't a reflection of her impeccable fashion sense

Several netizens joked about or shaded the décor, with some blaming Musa Mseleku, while others felt MaKhumalo should fix it

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

MaKhumalo was dragged online over the inside of her home. Image: thobilek

Source: Instagram

Uthando Nes'thembu and Izingane Zes’thembu fans came for Thobile “MaKhumalo” Khumalo and roasted her home's interior design.

MaKhumalo, who is Musa Mseleku’s third wife, is often praised for her impeccable fashion sense and style. The former Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) cast member recently found herself being ridiculed on social media over her home’s interior décor.

Inside MaKhumalo’s home dragged by 'Uthando Nes'thembu' fans

On Sunday, 15 June 2025, social media user @YYamkelaa shared a picture of the inside of MaKhumalo’s home as shown in a recent episode of Izingane Zes’thembu. This was when Musa Mseleku’s eldest daughter Sne visited her. The social media user remarked that the Vuma FM radio host’s house doesn’t match her fashion sense and style. They mocked the lack of colour coordination between MaKhumalo’s walls, curtains and furniture. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Oh, kodwa indlu kaMakhumalo doesn't match her style. The blue walls, red curtains and green cupboards 😭😭 #IzinganeZesthembu”

Fans react to the inside of MaKhumalo's home

In the comments, several netizens agreed with the social media user and suggested what MaKhumalo needed to do to improve her home’s interior décor. Others defended MaKhumalo and argued that the interior design wasn’t her fault since she didn’t build the house.

Here are some of the reactions:

@RefilweThato agreed:

“You would think after befriending Sorisha and other RHOD housewives, she would have some high-end interior. Pinterest or watch flip or flop hleng!”

@_sayydee argued:

“I’m sure the house she is building will be more her style and modern, as she said.”

@AnnabestMoeti suggested:

“She needs to repaint the walls and remove the red curtains.”

@_Mkhethwa said:

“I’ve been saying 😭😭😭 like MaKhumalo, did you let Musa Mseleku design the house for you? Because her bedroom upstairs is gorgeous.”

@mazondiehy suggested:

“She doesn't have any style to begin with! The stylists and designers are helping her to look good sometimes. She needs proper Interiors to fix the house.”

@NtombikayiseBa6 said:

“I was tempted to tweet this, but I didn’t want to come across as a hater 😩”

@NomceboNtanzi2 joked:

“I blame her for having a horrible house 🤣🤚🏽can’t blame Musa Mseleku for everything.”

@OshunEtta laughed:

“Colour blocking 🤣😩”

Fans roasted MaKhumalo's home. Image: thobilek

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku dragged for calling MaKhumalo a failure

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that fans defended MaKhumalo after Musa Mseleku called her a failure during their diary session.

Musa Mseleku's comments angered fans of the show with his comments about MaKhumalo in an episode of Uthando Nes'Thembu that aired on Thursday, 1 May 2025.

Several netizens weren't happy with what the popular polygamist said on national TV about MaKhumalo.

Source: Briefly News