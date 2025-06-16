Sjava and Big Zulu are trending after a powerful performance at the HeavyWeights Live concert on 14 June 2025

Their duo, Inkabi Zezwe, formed in 2022, continues to make waves in the South African music scene

Photos and videos of their Big Top Arena performance have gone viral, sparking widespread praise from fans

Sjava and Big Zulu bring the house down at Big Top Arena

The two are trending after photos and videos of their recent performance flooded online.

Taking to Instagram on 15 June, Thikho Events shared photos from a live concert and tagged Sjava. Thikho Events posted:

"Oh, what a night it was, Sjava closing it off at #HeavyweightsLiveConcert last night. Thikho Events."

In the other post, Thikho Events thanked fans who came to support the stars. Sun Carnival City also posted:

"Thanks for joining us at the Heavyweights Concert Live at Big Top Arena on 14 June 2025! What a night to remember."

However, Sjava and Big Zulu’s photos and videos performing together stole the spotlight. Sjava also took to X to show some love.

Some fans quickly flood their feeds with clips from the show that has since been lauded as one of the best.

Other fans were convinced that the two were one of the best music duos in the country.

Some made it known that their performances always make them stand out.

@CharleneHarry noted:

"You showed up...as usual. Siyabonga."

@Zamandl00168789 posted:

"Besikhona, what a beautiful show you gave us at Carnival City."

@samnxumalo50 commented:

"Ngizozovakasha eBergville weSjava these winter holidays, kungakuphi kini?"

After all, this is not the first time the two have made headlines with their flawless performances and smash hits.

Sjava and Big Zulu make headlines with hits and performances

Sjava and Big Zulu got their big break as a duo in 2023 when they released their lead single, Umbayimbayi, from their debut album, Ukhumba, on 24 March.

The song dominated the charts in its first week of release, picking the number one spot on iTunes SA and Spotify SA Top 100.

It has four platinum certifications in South Africa. Against the backdrop of their big win, the two had a string of performances in 2023.

Sjava and Big Zulu were spotted out and about. Image: bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Since then, the two have been performing together at several events and have sold out some of the major venues in the country.

Sjava and Big Zulu have toured SunBet Arena, GrandWest Arena, Kings Park Stadium, and Carnival Park.

Big Zulu takes Sjava out for a driving lesson

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu took Sjava out for a driving lesson in a sleek car worth millions.

This warm gesture warmed the hearts of many, leaving many convinced that the two share a bond beyond music hits.

