Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 stars Uyanda and Nsuku turned heads at the Shaka iLembe Season 2 VVIP premiere at the Montecasino.

The glitzy royal premiere had three kings in the house with fan favourite prince Uyanda in the picture.

Uyanda had his shot at fame after joining Big Brother Mzansi season five.

BBMzansi runner-up Uyanda made a rare appearance at the VVIP Shaka iLembe Season 2 premiere. Images: Uyanda_20

Source: Twitter

The 24-year-old Engcobo, Eastern Cape teacher, finished second behind Sweet Guluva.

Since leaving the house, he has set foot in the booming South African entertainment industry.

Big Brother stars Uyanda and Nsuku spotted at Shaka iLembe S2 premiere

However, Uyanda, who has been keeping it low lately, showed up in style at the Shaka iLembe season two premiere.

The exclusive premiere had several A-listers and the Zulu royal family in attendance.

Photos of the star with Nsuku on the gold carpet have been making the rounds online since they were shared on X.

Taking to X formerly Twitter, social media influencer Khanyisile Jamani posted the photo of the two and captioned:

"Guys, my faves Nsuku and Uyanda ate it and left no crumb."

Thanks to their huge social media following, their photos have received several comments and reactions online.

@Amoh_Meth noted:

"They devoured. The looks, the presence — everything was a 10/10! Nsuku and Uyanda understood the assignment and delivered with style."

@ChristineMirem4 posted:

"They are the smartest so far, love this combo."

@_pzzchef commented:

"They represent the average South African. Not these overhyped skin bleachers."

The season 5 runner-up also took to X to share his outfit on the night, which has also seen him trend.

Uyanda posted:

"Proudly wore a Xhosa Afro-inspired tuxedo by @suit_luxe to the Shaka iLembeS2 premiere, a celebration of culture, history, and the power of African storytelling.

"Honouring our heritage through style and presence."

A-listers spotted at the exclusive premiere

Uyanda turned heads with his sense of fashion at the exclusive event. Image: Uyanda_20

Source: Twitter

A star-studded guest list included Zulu royalty King Misizulu ka Zwelithini.

Shaka iLembe star Lemogang Tsipa who stars as the legendary King Shaka was also spotted on the gold carpet.

East Coast Radio, King of Breakfast, Darren Maule and his wife were spotted in the picture.

Maule and his wife Anna Banana turned heads with their African-inspired outfits.

In her African-themed outfit, reality TV star LaConco was also spotted at the premiere.

Some notable names who attended the VVIP event include Big Brother Season 4 housemate Yolanda.

The award-winning content creator posted:

"Last night was pure magic at the Shaka iLembe Season 2 premiere! So honoured to be part of such an amazing celebration of our rich history and culture."

The guests also had the opportunity to watch the exclusive episode one of the award-winning drama series before its official launch on Sunday, June 15, on Mzansi Magic.

The episode will be aired at 8 PM on Mzansi Magic (DSTV Channel 161).

Nomzamo Mbatha stole the spotlight, SA reacts

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that actress Nomzamo Mbatha stole the show at the Shaka iLembe season 2 premiere.

Fans have it that she was one of the best-dressed stars thanks to her exclusive Gert-Johan Coetzee regal dress.

