South African award-winning TV presenter LaConco recently stunned at the Shaka iLembe season 2 Premiere at Montecasino

A video of the reality TV star on the red carpet was posted on social media by entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald

The Shaka iLembe PR team shared with Briefly News what viewers can expect from the new season

Reality TV star LaConco looked gorgeous at the 'Shaka iLembe' season 2 premiere. Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South African reality TV star and award-winning presenter LaConco never disappoints when it comes to looking the part at every exclusive event she attends.

LaConco turns heads at Shaka iLembe premiere

Social media has been buzzing as many celebrities and media people have been posting pictures and videos from the exclusive premiere of Shaka iLembe season 2, which took place on Thursday night, 12 June 2025, at Montecasino in Fourways.

Recently, the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald posted a video of a former The Real Housewives of Durban star who was dressed in a beautiful custom-made Xhosa dress on the red carpet of the highly anticipated video award-winning drama series, which will premiere on Sunday, 15 June 2025, for its second season.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to LaConco's stunning outfit

Shortly after the video of the star was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to how stunning LaConco looked at the premiere.

Here are some of the comments below:

@ja_nosipho complimented the star:

"For the first time ever, I'm super impressed with her outfit. She's giving Xhosa royalty. She is the epitome of elegance. Zuma is a lucky grandfather."

@laphosha1 said:

"I'm definitely remaking this dress."

@ngishourthat commented:

"Ohh umnge she ATE this up."

@TheGyal_ responded:

"What a queen she is. Royalty indeed. #ShakaGoldCarpet #ShakaiLembeS2."

@Amoh_Meth replied:

"LaConco bringing all the energy and elegance! The #ShakaGoldCarpet just got a whole lot brighter. Can’t wait to see more iconic moments tonight! #ShakaiLembeS2."

@_NombuleloM shared:

"LaC looking gorgeous as alway… hmmm her dress is so stunning."

Netizens can't get enough of LaConco's stunning 'Shaka iLembe' premiere look. Image: @_laconco

Source: Facebook

What you need to know about Shaka iLembe season 2

While many netizens await the second season of Shaka iLembe, which is set to premiere this coming Sunday, 15 June 2025, the drama series' PR team shared with Briefly News what viewers can expect from the upcoming season.

"Season 2 brings us back to the moment Shaka, played by Lemogang Tsipa, returns to the Zulu to claim his rightful place as king, only to step into a snake pit of danger. Hidden between the smiling faces are rivals plotting his death. He has to turn his people around to support him.

"Season 2 dives into his spiritual journey to become King. The journey is accompanied by his dreams, visions, and sacrifices, including the bold decision not to marry. We explore the mind and soul of a man driven by destiny but haunted by loss," they said.

Nomzamo Mbatha spills tea on Season 2

In a previous report from Briefly News, lead actress Nomzamo Mbatha hinted at Shaka ascending to the throne in the second season.

"In season 2, Nandi becomes a Queen Mother when Shaka ascends the Zulu throne, and you know I was always on set even when I am not shooting, just to prepare myself."

