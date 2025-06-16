A young South African lady went viral on TikTok after taking her father to court ahead of Father’s Day

Her family sent her threats for her actions, but she was unbothered by what they had to say about the matter

Social media users were happy with her decision and applauded her in a thread of comments

A South African youngster was fed up with her father’s behaviour, took him to court and shared more information on TikTok.

The Mzansi youth were proud of her decision and communicated with her in the comments of her now-viral post.

Lady takes dad to court ahead of Father’s Day

A young South African lady, Owam, went viral on TikTok for giving her absent father an early Father’s Day gift. She took the man to court for maintenance.

The youngster is one of five kids and the only one who was fed up enough to report the man’s behaviour to the authorities. Her father’s family was not thrilled with her actions and sent her threats through WhatsApp.

They bashed her after she explained that she needed financial support and gaslit her into believing that the court would not do anything about her case:

“Hey girl, I understand that you took your father to court, is that so? And what are you trying to achieve? All the best in your new adventure, and trying to heal. How old are you again, and when did you move back in with your mom? How much do you think the court is going to say he must pay, and how much can he afford? There is a lot to consider in your case.”

Owam captioned her now-viral post:

“POV: Your dad’s side of the family is coming for you since you took your dad to court for maintenance. I am receiving threats now. We’re going to war.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to lady taking dad to court

Social media users applauded Owam and commented:

@rinky_mams said:

“This is shocking because I ran to my brother's baby mama and advised her to file for maintenance as soon as my brother was registered on PERSAL.”

“@Keneuwe Majela advised:

“Take the screenshots to court for emotional blackmail and let them increase the child support and get a protection order.”

@Siyanda_1818 was excited:

“Ama 2K are fixing the country, and I’m here for it.”

@Nandi4real said:

“Instead of holding the father accountable, they are busy victimising the child. I fail to understand how people think sometimes.”

@Ndamse explained:

“If she knew your request was going to be denied, she wouldn’t even bother to text you. You are in my prayers, you are getting that financial support.”

