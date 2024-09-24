A woman on TikTok shared that her mother was still traumatised by the apartheid regime and its brutality

Isabell, a South African woman, felt sorry for her mom, who still has PTSD from the mistreatment of black people

Social media users shared their stories of how their parents showed significant side effects before the era of democracy began

A South African lady, Isabell, shared the painful news of her mother’s ongoing PTSD from the apartheid era.

A South African lady shared how her mother is still traumatised by the apartheid era. Image: @magogulshdc

The woman told Mzansi that her mom hates her English name and would like to change it one day. She shared that her mother talks about apartheid as though it happened yesterday.

Mzansi reacts to lady’s mom, still traumatised by apartheid

The apartheid era still has an effect on those who lived under inhumane conditions. Many people of colour show significant signs of PTSD from living under the era's laws and they constantly talk about the brutality they had endured.

A woman on TikTok, Isabell, asked her followers if they, too, had a family member who still talks about apartheid as though it happened yesterday because her mother showed significant signs of PTSD. She shared that her mom talks about her traumatic experience every day without fail:

“Every single day, she is going to share something that happened during the apartheid. She talks about how her English name is not her real name and wishes to change it back to her real name.”

Isabell shared that her mom wants the other name to be removed from her Identity Card and continuously talks about her traumatic experiences. This upsets the young lady, especially when people force those trying to process the past to move on.

She captioned her post:

“My mom is still traumatised by apartheid. Sometimes I ask her to change the topic because I could literally feel my blood boiling.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman traumatised by apartheid

Social media users related to Isabell’s story and commented:

@ReinaX shared:

"Their feelings are valid, yazi. I get angry when I watch apartheid movies. It hurts."

@Nompumelelo Mashaba explained:

"Hence, they still vote for ANC. Shame, their biggest fear is history repeating itself."

@Chulumanco Mvulazana Spondo:

"My grandmother still cries when she talks about the apartheid era cause she lost a child while she was arrested for not carrying that document."

@👑 also witnessed their dad's struggle:

"My dad! He went through law school being taught most of his modules in Afrikaans. I have read every book about the apartheid struggle because of him. It never goes away."

@emanetshidziwanegmail.co:

"Plus, mama was in the June 16, 1976 student uprising, the trauma when she narrates the story is infectious. We can forgive, but we can never forget."

