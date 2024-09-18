A South African lady broke down on TikTok after finding out that SAPS had lost all of the evidence of her GBV case

Alessandra had saved all of her information on her phone, which she handed over to the police to download

After picking up her device, she realised that the sim card was missing and the information had been wiped off of her phone

A Mzansi lady was pained after SAPS flushed her GBV case evidence. Alessandra had collected all of her perpetrator’s information and stored it on her phone.

A South African woman was hysterical after SAPS lost her GBV case evidence.

She handed her gathering and device to the police for them to review and download to solve the case, but things went south after the cops lost the data.

Woman hysterical after SAPS loses GBV case evidence

The South African justice system has been under scrutiny for a long time but heavily bashed after the Thabo Bester saga came to light. This time, SAPS has upset a lady who had collected enough information to help solve her GBV case.

Alessandra had collected enough data to support her case against her perpetrator by storing vital and detailed information about him. She stored all her findings on her phone, which she handed to the police for review and download.

Upon her return to collect her device, the GBV victim realised that the police had wiped her phone and destroyed her SIM card. Alessandra cried her eyeballs out as her hard work had gone to waste.

She could barely speak when she recorded the tragedy for her TikTok followers, so she wrote a detailed explanation as her caption:

“The South African Police lost the only evidence I have. They never helped; they only ever made things worse. I recently decided to report my case to the South African Police Service (SAPS). Since then, SAPS has been unable to locate him, despite knowing his full name, birthday, mother's name, and his activity on social media (Instagram stories in airports no less). Without his ID number, they cannot issue an arrest warrant, and they can't find out his ID number because of the POPI act.

"Despite having provided SAPS with direct links to the correct social media profiles, the Constable handling the case has attempted to make contact with the wrong people with similarly spelled names. The prosecutor who was supposed to meet with me and explain what would be happening cancelled our single meeting, said he would be handing the case to his colleague, and this colleague is yet to contact me a single time.

"In the time my phone was in evidence, I recieved an SMS to meet the prosecutor - an SMS I did not get because my SIM card was in evidence. I only found out about this SMS when my partner got a text from the constable cancelling the arrangement that I had no prior knowledge of.

"Today, I went to collect my old phone and SIM card from SAPS Claremont. The man takes me down, across the road to evidence collection, signs and leaves. The evidence collection ladies wait 10 minutes before telling me he has signed the wrong paperwork, using police jargon I do not understand. I go back across the road and up to the man to ask for assistance. He comes back with me. He signs the correct paperwork and leaves. They bring the phone. I sign and start to leave. As I am leaving, I turn on the phone - no connection. No SIM card.

"I go back in, I ask to void my previous signature and ask for my SIM card. Throughout the rest of the interaction, as many times as I ask, they refuse to give me a pen to void the document. They do not know where the SIM card is. They claim there is no SIM card, as there is no SIM card written in the log book from when the phone was handed in. I tell them there has to be a SIM card, WhatsApp requires an OTP verification sent to the phone number in order to access or download WhatsApp chat logs.

"The phone clearly shows in the notifications bar that there have been 5 successful Bluetooth transfers, one failed, all some variation containing the contact name, so I know they got the correct chat downloaded. They tell me I must not have handed in the SIM card. I explain how this is impossible. I go back up to the man, tell him there is no SIM card. He tells me to go back to them and to tell them to look for the SIM card. I go back down, across the road, back to evidence. They tell me it's not in the log and it's not in the evidence bag, it must be with the Constable. That's not possible as she is on leave, and she hasn't had the phone since it was handed in. They tell me to speak to the Constable when she returns, as it might be in the docket.

"I go back, across the road, up to the Constable's boss, and ask him to check the docket for the SIM card. He tells me it's her case and to come back when she is back from leave. I ask him who is in charge of her cases when she is on leave. He takes this as a disrespectful question. I leave because now everyone is angry, and sob in the car, got the phone, no SIM card."

Mzansi reacts to SAPS losing GBV case evidence

Social media users were appalled by SAPS and commented:

@Zoe thought that the cops was offered hush money:

"They didn't lose it they took a bribe to get rid of it. I'm so sorry for your experience and please lawyer up and sue if you can."

@Sebati.l shared:

"SAPS is very incompetent, they most probably destroyed it. I’m sorry."

@blissfully felt sorry for the lady:

"I'm so sorry babe. As a survivor your cries kill me all over again."

