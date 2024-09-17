A woman shared a thank you message for a nurse who went the extra mile for her after giving birth when the other staff refused

Pammy swore never to forget the lady named Gugu who gave her a bed bath when she was too weak to take care of herself at the hospital

Social media users cheered the selfless nurse on and aimed to find her while also praising her for the good deed

A Mzansi lady, Pammy swore never to forget a kind nurse who went the extra mile for her and made sure she was okay after giving birth, while her colleagues refused because it was not part of their job.

The new mom shared that the other nurses did not possess a heart as good as Gugu’s and threw her into the deep end to fend for herself simply because helping the lady was not part of their job .

Lady thanks kind nurse for bathing her after giving birth

A woman on TikTok, Pammy, thought to celebrate a lady who took good care of her during a difficult time. The lady shared that giving birth made her feel very tired and drained.

She needed to clean herself up, but the pain and exhaustion kept her from getting up and being productive. Nurses would order her to bathe, but she was too weak to do so.

Pammy shared that one nurse, Gugu, was the only one from the hospital who was kind enough to understand her situation and gave her a bed bath that she would never forget.

She shared a message on TikTok that reads:

“To the nurse named Gugu from Mskiwane F8 who gave me a bed bath when I couldn’t do anything, her colleagues kept on saying I must bathe myself; it’s not part of their work. May God bless you, sisi. My heart wishes you all the best.”

Mzansi reacts to sweet nurse helping new mom out after labour

Social media users appreciated the kind nurse’s beautiful gesture and commented:

@Phaks was also touched by Gugu:

"Last year April I was also admitted there indeed nurse Gugu is one of a kind let's give her her flowers."

@Vee made sure to share the message with the nurse:

"I'll make sure she gets this post my love."

@Lady Dee praised the nurse:

"As a country, we love you sis Gugu."

