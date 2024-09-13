A young girl shared on TikTok how she pranked her mother, who didn't allow her to attend a dance

The girl painted her face to look like a scary clown and hid in a cupboard, waiting to frighten her mom

Members of the online community laughed at the prank, cracking jokes in the comments section

A girl pranked her mother, painting her face to get the job done. Images: @cringenoodles_com

Pranking others can bring a burst of joy and laughter, adding a playful twist to everyday life. After being told she couldn't go to a dance, one girl hilariously pranked her mother, giving many a reason to laugh.

A true prankster

Khwezi, who uses the handle @cringenoodles_com, uploaded a video on TikTok telling app users that she gave her mother a huge fright after she was told she couldn't attend the Reed Dance.

"I wanted to go so badly," she said in her post's caption.

The mischievous girl painted her face black and white, giving herself a creepy clown-like appearance. She also wore a black hat, white shirt, and black and white tie and painted her teeth black. Talk about commitment!

After showing off her outfit, Khwezi hid in a cupboard, waiting to prank her mother, which she successfully did.

Watch the video below:

Scary prank sparks laughter

Social media users immediately took to the comment section to share their laughter at the hilarious prank the girl pulled on her poor mother.

@d.inah1 told the online community:

"I want to do this, but my mom has high blood pressure."

@saars.gov.sa wrote in the comments:

"You guys don’t want peace, ne?"

Khwezi comically replied:

"There will never be peace."

@startupthev spoke about the mom when they said:

"I think next time, she should let you go, please."

@yandaaa_30 told app users:

"Yoh, I remember I used to beg until I gave up. I wonder what some of our parents have against Reed Dances."

@palesaxhobe2 humorously said to people online:

"I want to do this, but I remembered my mom has a black belt in karate."

@comainkie laughed and asked the girl:

"Do you still have a home?"

