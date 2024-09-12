A young woman shared on TikTok that her personal shopper did not get her the shoes she wanted

Instead of getting the Nike Mules, the anonymous person bought the woman a pair of Nine-branded clogs

Members of the online community in the comment section could not help but crack jokes at the fashion blunder

A woman's personal shopper bought her fake Nike shoes. Images: @ubhanie

Source: TikTok

Having a personal shopper can be incredibly helpful for those with busy schedules, as it saves time and ensures their needs are taken care of efficiently.

However, one woman's trust was betrayed when her personal shopper did her dirty by purchasing a fake pair of Nike shoes.

Girl, where are the Nikes?

Using the handle @ubhanie, a TikTokker uploaded a video on the social media platform showing app users that she received a pair of Nine-branded clogs instead of the Nike Mules she thought she would receive. From the design to the colour, the dupe did not match the original.

Disappointed, @ubhanie wrote in her viral video:

"Personal shopper, if a catch you. Nine?"

Watch the comical video below:

Nine-branded shoes have Mzansi laughing

Many social media users headed to the woman's comment section to crack jokes about the fake shoes.

When @refiloemotsepe asked @ubhanie what the personal shopper did when she addressed the unfortunate situation, the woman said:

"She blocked my number."

@classylilac laughed and asked in the comments:

"So what are you going to do with them? Yoh."

@andile_ntombela_rsa humorously said to the woman:

"Nine reasons to buy it yourself next time."

A comical @lesedisindi said:

"Nobody will notice if you walk fast."

@mkhulu_majabula shared what they thought the personal shopper did:

"I bet they were laughing when they sent you this."

@chantelnotes said to the young lady:

"I'm sure you cried because I would."

Man roasts sister's fake Nike sneakers

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who shamelessly roasted his little sister for having Nike Air Force dupes, which cost her R700.

The man hilariously made fun of the sneakers in his TikTok video, having social media users busting in the comment section.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News