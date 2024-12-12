“Name of the Company Please”: Woman’s Company Year-End Function Has SA Ready To Apply
- A local babe showed off her fun-filled year-end-party which she enjoyed on her TikTok account
- The Entelect employee and others were driven to a location where their company spoiled them
- The huns post got a lot of positive responses online as many wished to be part of a company that valued its employees
It is that time of year again when companies spoil their employees with year-end parties to reward them for their hard work and dedication.
A hun working for a local company called Entelect shared what many called the ultimate year-end party on her TikTok account under her user handle @gugu_tooshort, which caught the attention of many social media users.
A year-end-party like no other
The Hun's clip features staff members being transported to the party venue by bus, where various activities, including games and water-based fun, are organized. The video also shows many food stalls before showing everyone having fun and dancing to popular jams.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi loves Entelect's year-end- party
After social media users saw the clip, many took to the comment section to praise @gugu_tooshort's bosses for hosting a fun-filled event for the employees. Some were ready to hand in their CV, wishing to be part of the company family.
User @Nelisiwe Rakgwadi added:
"Normalise adding the company name so that we can forward CV😂😂😂….Big Ups to employer bakithi🥰."
User @PhumiMagade commented:
"Sending this to my work WhatsApp group to show them what serious companies are doing ❤️"
User @Mat shared:
"Entelect always tops the year-end functions👌"
User @Yonela Nqweniso added:
"Name of company please. I would like to email them my resume a.s.a.p."
User @Masixole shared
"Thina, we’re having Pedros in the Boardroom for our year-end 😭"
User @Nokwanda Ayanda said:
"Employer of choice."
