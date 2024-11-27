A TikTok user shared a video of her company's closing function on the video streaming platform, and Mzansi loved it

The clip showed the coworkers enjoying themselves and showcasing their dance moves

Social media users were in stitches after viewing the post, taking to the comment section to share how boring their closing functions were

A lady's year-end function has Mzansi peeps entertained. Image: @refilwe_nxumalo

Source: TikTok

It is that time of year when many companies switch, close their offices, and get together for a day of fun, laughter, and partying.

A TikTok user with the handle @refilwe_nxumalo joined many social media users who shared their end-of-the-year functions on the video streaming platform, and Mzansi loved it.

A year-end function like no other

In the clip, @refilwe_nxumalo takes a selfie video before showing a big venue with stunning decor and gorgeous draping. The clip moves to show staff members having a jol on the dance floor while enjoying their alcoholic beverages, dancing like there's no tomorrow.

Watch the video below:

SA finds the video entertaining

The post received many comments from social media users who could not contain their amusement. Some picked their favourites from the coworkers they saw in the video, and others wished to join her team because they found them fun.

User @ntendenindlovu shared:

"Bathong, your crew is such a vibe 🤣🤣🤣."

User @Tshepy noted:

"The year-end function I wanna go to."

User @mpumy537 commented:

"😅Wow, colleagues. This shows that the working environment is good and healthy. Look at this!"

User @WendyM joked:

"Those dance moves are proof enough that yall go through a lot😂😂😂la e deserva hle."

User @Pelo said:

"I wish our end function could be like this, but ke bo we looking and we going to judge when we get back to work 😭."

User @NalediSegoe added:

"Please, what company is this, and where do I apply I love the people here!😭."

Capitec Bank's lit year-end function entertains SA

In another Briefly News article, a video of Capitec Bank's year-end function had the online community members cracking jokes after seeing how vibey it was.

Employees danced to amapiano sounds; others stood on the tables and couches, singing their lungs out, leaving Mzansi peeps entertained.

Source: Briefly News