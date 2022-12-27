South Africans are concerned about policing in SA after Saps confirmed that the country is experiencing a shortage of drunk driving testing kits

International storage in vials used in the kits means that the authorities can effectively police motorists driving under the influence

SA organisations say the shortage shows that the police don't take drunk driving seriously

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are frustrated with the state of policing in SA after the South African Police Services (SAPS) confirmed that the country is still facing a shortage of drunk driving test kits.

Saps were informed in November that there was a global shortage of vials which are a necessary component of the testing kits used to combat drunk driving.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe told News24 that Saps still doesn't have a date when the country can restock the drunk driving test kits.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the shortage of drunk driving kits:

Sanelisiwe Ndlovu asked:

"Do we even still have traffic officers? I haven't seen them in a very long time."

Wilna Pieterse quipped:

"This is what I call good governance."

Buli Mdanyana speculated"

"Imagine. Someone probably chowed the money they were given through a corrupt tender process."

Lazola Diniso complained:

"The country on autopilot, what a joke of a country this is."

Audi Tion Bilankulu added:

"It is getting worse day by day."

Fernando Bandeira commented:

"No other government has done such a "great" job at governing the country!"

Mabutipetros Khoza suggested:

"If they don't have kits, drivers must stand with one leg."

Organisations are worried about the implication the shortage will have on road safety

Layton Beard from the Automobile Association says the shortage sends a poor message to South African citizens about Sap's commitment to road safety.

Speaking to eNCA, Beard claimed that one of the biggest problems facing SA roads was drunk driving, but only 8% of motorists caught driving under the influence were prosecuted.

The broadcaster reported that South Africans Against Drunk Driving (SAADD) said the shortage proved that drinking under the influence of alcohol is not taken seriously by authorities.

