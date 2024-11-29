A loving sibling had her sister in tears after seeing a gift she got for her on her big day

The sister was not the only person who got emotional, as Mzansi also joined after seeing the video, which was shared on TikTok

Social media users praised the hun for her generous heart and wished her nothing but success in her life

A selfless sibling celebrated her sister's birthday in a significant way and gifted her big. Image: @ntethesbeauty

A family-loving businesswoman got social media users in their feelings after sharing a video of her older sibling, who was emotional because of something big she had done for her.

The TikTok user shared the clip on the video streaming platform under the user handle @ntethesbeauty, attracting massive popularity.

The love between siblings demonstrated

In the viral clip, @ntethesbeauty guides her sister, who is blindfolded, into the parking lot where her new car is in a black cover. She removes the blindfold to see it and starts sobbing, kneeling in front of the vehicle before removing the cover and seeing an Audi.

Little sister gets love from Mzansi

The video attracted 1.4M views, almost 200K likes, and over 5.7K social media users who could not stop praising the lady and wishing to have a sibling like her. Others wished the birthday girl many beautiful memories in her new Audi.

User @kenzo17 added

"Not me expecting VW, kanti yi 4 rings. Yho, Cherry girl is blessed 🥺🥺❤️💐."

User @NunaWakakapa shared

"Some families were introduced to the ancestors b4 birth🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰Yho! Congratulations 🎊 Cherry!"

User @SindisiweNjomane added:

"I would definitely do this for my sisters too,. They give everything for me to be happy 🥹🥹

User @Jubah PoshaShongololo shared:

"Things I’d do for my siblings if I could 🙏 God bless healthy sibling relationships❤️."

User @NellyMakola commented:

"Ncooo! Man, this is beautiful. Some of us we fighting generational curses and witchcraft left right, and center.. seeing such gives us hope ..🥰🥰🥰🥰Happy birthday 🎂 🥳."

User @NaiZer asked:

"Who's crying with me😢🥰❤️."

