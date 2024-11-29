"Things I'd do for my siblings if I could": Woman surprises older sister with a car, SA's touched
- A loving sibling had her sister in tears after seeing a gift she got for her on her big day
- The sister was not the only person who got emotional, as Mzansi also joined after seeing the video, which was shared on TikTok
- Social media users praised the hun for her generous heart and wished her nothing but success in her life
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
A family-loving businesswoman got social media users in their feelings after sharing a video of her older sibling, who was emotional because of something big she had done for her.
The TikTok user shared the clip on the video streaming platform under the user handle @ntethesbeauty, attracting massive popularity.
The love between siblings demonstrated
In the viral clip, @ntethesbeauty guides her sister, who is blindfolded, into the parking lot where her new car is in a black cover. She removes the blindfold to see it and starts sobbing, kneeling in front of the vehicle before removing the cover and seeing an Audi.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below:
Little sister gets love from Mzansi
The video attracted 1.4M views, almost 200K likes, and over 5.7K social media users who could not stop praising the lady and wishing to have a sibling like her. Others wished the birthday girl many beautiful memories in her new Audi.
User @kenzo17 added
"Not me expecting VW, kanti yi 4 rings. Yho, Cherry girl is blessed 🥺🥺❤️💐."
User @NunaWakakapa shared
"Some families were introduced to the ancestors b4 birth🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰Yho! Congratulations 🎊 Cherry!"
User @SindisiweNjomane added:
"I would definitely do this for my sisters too,. They give everything for me to be happy 🥹🥹
User @Jubah PoshaShongololo shared:
"Things I’d do for my siblings if I could 🙏 God bless healthy sibling relationships❤️."
User @NellyMakola commented:
"Ncooo! Man, this is beautiful. Some of us we fighting generational curses and witchcraft left right, and center.. seeing such gives us hope ..🥰🥰🥰🥰Happy birthday 🎂 🥳."
User @NaiZer asked:
"Who's crying with me😢🥰❤️."
Older sister celebrates younger sibling's new car
In another Briefly News article, an older sibling captured her little sister's reaction to her car surprise as she entered the dealership and shared it on TikTok.
The clip touched the hearts of Mzansi after seeing her throw rose petals in excitement as the young lady, who was still in her work uniform, came in.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za