A young woman who is in university saved money during the year so she could buy her siblings gifts when she returned home for the holidays

The lady can be seen taking out clothes and sneakers for her younger siblings who were nothing short of happy

The online community reacted to the video, with many showing love to the loving young woman and applauding her

A loving sibling saved up money so she could buy gifts for her siblings when she returned home from university in December.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @esihle_mbangeleli1, the lady said she saved money throughout the year to gift her siblings when she returned from varsity for the holidays. She is seen in the video with a big bag with gifts.

The lovely siblings took out the gifts, which included sneakers and clothes, and gave them to her young siblings, who were nothing short of happy. The little ones even modelled the new clothes for their big sis.

Uni student bring gifts for siblings after saving money during the year

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens show love to the loving sibling

The video gained over 400k views, with many online users showing love to the young woman. See the comments below:

@Thati🩷 commented:

“You are the world’s best big sister, may your pockets never run dry ❤️🫡.”

@✨🦋 said:

“Owh this is beautiful, God bless your pockets sis❤️.”

@Motshidisi__r expressed:

“You deserve all the things your heart desires 🥹🥹💕.”

@User343230415563 wrote:

“I guess u are a first born 😩🥺i also bought em clothes omunye it’s her birthday December I managed to save money I wanna make her day 🥺.”

@Ocacia_phiri12 commented:

“I know this is a lot for you too🥺❤️‍🩹you sacrificing a lot too you don’t get to enjoy what your peers are enjoying. I wish you well may things work out for you beautiful so❤️.”

@Eugenia Mokhaneli said:

“May your cup overflow 🥹🥹♥️.”

