Four people were killed and 10 were rushed to the hospital in Addo in the Eastern Cape on 26 May 2025 after violence erupted in the community

It's believed that a group of foreign nationals allegedly killed a South African in a tavern on 24 May

Members of the community retaliated and reportedly killed three more, and South Africans were stunned

Four people were killed in the conflict between foreign nationals and locals in the Eastern Cape. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

ADDO, EASTERN CAPE — Violence gripped the Addo, Eastern Cape community on 26 May 2025 after six people died and ten were hospitalised in clashes between locals and foreign nationals.

Violence in Addo, Eastern Cape

According to SABC News, a local man was allegedly killed during a fight at a tavern on 24 May 2025. The incident spilt over into violence as members of the public reportedly retaliated on 25 May. Three more people were killed during the ensuing bloody mayhem.

Foreign nationals escape to police stations

Foreign nationals who live in the area reportedly escaped to the police station on 25 May and sought refuge. A foreign national said they fear for their lives and cannot live in their homes. She also pleaded for locals to allow them to make enough money to return to their respective homes.

The woman said others have locked themselves in their homes and cannot escape. She added that foreign nationals were seen running all over the community for dear life. She said some were viciously attacked and hospitalised.

"It's bad. We just need to make enough money so we can go," she said.

The South African Police Service has deployed units to prevent further killings and outbreaks of violence in the community.

Police were deployed in Addo, Eastern Cape. Image: Christian Velcich/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Violence against foreign nationals

Soweto residents took matters into their hands when they forcefully removed foreign-owned spaza shops in Soweto in August 2024. This was after a foreign national, who owned a shop, allegedly killed a child. Community members, in the presence of members of the South African Police Service, closed down shops belonging to foreign nationals.

Members of the community in Sharpeville erupted in violence after the owner of a spaza shop, Patrick Mokhema, was shot and killed, allegedly by foreign nationals, in October 2024. Members of his family demanded answers and called for the perpetrators to face justice.

South Africans condemn violence

Netizens commenting on SABC News' Facebook post slammed the violence that erupted.

Michael Schnehage said:

"Violence of any sort is very sad and should not be tolerated. We should aim for peace amongst all our people in South Africa."

Kumkani Emasias said:

"This is not the way to deal with the matter. Government must do something."

Mhandu Edwell Noel said:

"I always tell people to stay away from taverns. Nothing good comes from those places."

Stan M Phaahla said:

"A national disaster waiting to happen."

Zimbabwean national arrested for Marry Me informal settlement shooting

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a Zimbabwean man who was arrested in connection with the Marry Me Informal Settlement on 22 March 2025 abandoned his bail after he was arrested.

The suspect appeared on 16 counts, including premeditated murder, murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm. South Africans called for him to be given a lengthy sentence.

