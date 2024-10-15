A guy took to TikTok to show off the progress of the double-storey house he’s building from scratch

The footage which features the big house that has been under construction for two years gained traction

Many TikTok users left encouraging comments, and urged him to keep pushing with the project

A South African guy celebrated being "home loan free". He went on TikTok to flaunt the progress of the double-storey house that's been under construction for the past two years.

Man gushes about building project

In the video on his page @humanie123 you can see the progress he's made, but it’s the caption that really hits home.

“Two years building anniversary. Some days are worse, but we soldier on.”

Building brick by brick

The TikToker made it clear that he’s building his dream home without a loan, and that’s something that’s inspired a lot of people on the platform.

As soon as the video hit TikTok, the support started pouring in. Netizens flooded the comments, telling him to keep going and that one day, all the hard work will pay off when he’s enjoying his new home.

@Cocomelon said:

"Well done. I am so proud of you. ♥️ You are nearly done!"

@user401283120147 wrote:

"Big up for not taking the home loan. Let's keep the struggle going."

@Lati shared:

"On a similar path. Bought this year and most likely will start building in year 4. Saving up some coins."

@Pat.kubai posted:

"May God bless you to enjoy staying in your house."

@Makatisha mentioned:

"Take all the time you need."

@sqazo shared:

"Been here since day 1. 🥰🥰 Keep going I am inspired."

