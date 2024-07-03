A man residing in Johannesburg shared that at 26, he flipped and built the home of which he had always dreamed

The architectural designer bought the 1930s house in 2022 for R3 million and brought up the home's value to roughly R6 million after redesigning it

Members of the online community were in awe of the beautiful structure and congratulated the man on his achievement

People shared their amazement after seeing how a Jozi guy flipped his home. Images: @naisvic

Source: Instagram

A man living in Johannesburg, Gauteng, turned his dreams into a reality when he redesigned a house he bought.

26-year-old architectural designer, Naissance-Victorieuse 'Naisvic' Tshituka, took to his TikTok account (@naisvic) to show off his beautiful home with social media users.

In his viral video, he shared that he purchased his first home in 2022 and built the house of his dreams, 'Ascension,' two years later.

Naisvic also showed what his 1930s house looked like nine months before he flipped it.

The young man's caption provided more details behind his home's design:

"'Ascension' embodies all the elements I admire in architecture: light, volume, green spaces, subtle curves, and timber.

"The building guides its occupants through various vertical planes, culminating at the 'pinnacle place.' The cross-shaped open plan throughout the house establishes a strong sense of orientation and scale within its environment."

Watch the video below:

Home glow-up intrigues the online community

Internet users could not help but marvel at the structure's beauty and took inspiration for their future homes.

When @lady_croc asked about the cost of the house and renovations, Naisvic replied:

"I bought the house for R3 million 2022. I spent roughly R1.4 million on construction and brought up the value of the house to R6.2 million as of 2024."

@daddy.cool142 wrote in the comments:

"Even the previous owner wouldn't believe that this used to be their house. The transformation is insane."

@sibonisile_khumalo was in awe and said:

"My jaw literally dropped. What a beautiful home you built."

@yogi.tshepi applauded the man's efforts to improve his home:

"Talk about goals. What an achievement. Congratulations, your home looks amazing."

Source: Briefly News